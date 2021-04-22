Entertainment
Harlem-born actor Tyler Dean Flores stars in new ‘Reefa’ movie
Tyler Dean Flores brings the story of immigrant and artist Israel Hernandez to life in the new movie “Reefa”.
Born and raised in Harlem, Flores began to feel obligated to provide for herself and her family from an early age. He started modeling at the age of 10 and his agency later told him he should try acting.
“My agency suggested I try to act, and it just clicked,” Flores said.
Flores booked her first role in the 2012 film “The Dark Knight Rises”. As a fan of “The Dark Knight” movie, Flores was thrilled to be able to take part in “The Dark Knight Rises”, but this role really confirmed to her that he enjoyed playing.
“When I got the call that I was going to be in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ I couldn’t believe it until I got on set,” Flores said. “This is especially the point that validated things for me, and I have continued to do so since.
Flores took a step back from the industry after the premiere of “The Dark Knight Rises,” but finally began to build a career in 2016. He has since taken on several roles in the industry, including roles in Netflix’s award-winning series. They See Us and NBCs Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Flores also recently appeared in Marvels’ new series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a member of the Flag Breakers.
On the film front, Flores appeared in the 2019 film Already Gone, produced by Keanu Reeves, and is set to appear in the upcoming popular drama The Birthday Cake, starring Ewan McGregor. For Flores, as much as he enjoys acting, he would also like to try his hand at writing and directing one day.
“I would love to write and direct, I do certain things at my own pace, I play with writing to satisfy my creative desire,” said Flores.
Flores can now be seen on screen in the new film ‘Reefa’. The film, written and directed by Jessica Kavana Dornbusch, follows the real-life story of 18-year-old Colombian artist and immigrant Israel Reefa Hernandez, played by Flores, during his last summer in Miami before being tragically killed by cops. of Miami Beach in 2013. His death ultimately left the local community outraged and the rest of the country rocked by yet another case of police brutality.
“The movie pretty much follows Reefa during her last summer in Miami before going to art school,” Flores said. “Although it’s a heavy story, it’s filled with love, family, skateboarding, art. There is a lot of life and culture in the film. “
Although Flores was initially unfamiliar with Reefa’s story, as he delved deeper into the role, as a Puerto Rican-American male, he began to see himself more in the artist. More so, once Flores started to take on the role, he learned that several people in his own life knew the story.
“I didn’t know the history of Reef, but once I was on set and portrayed Reefa, some of my close friends said they knew Reefa and were fans of his work. I was so close to his story without even knowing it, ”said Flores. “Most importantly, I see myself at Reefa. It’s a great story to tell, I think people will love Reefa’s story. I grew up with kids like Reefa, it felt like home for me.
Reefa’s story really struck home for Flores, and he was happy to be able to help bring the artist’s story to life in this way.
“It was amazing, I mean it’s such a tragic story, but I was actually happy to play it,” Flores said. “To show this kid life and what he was meant to be and what it would be, and everyone around him.” It was cool to play a character like that.
‘Reefa’ now plays on video-on-demand platforms, and Flores can be found on Instagram @tylerdeanflores. Check out the movie trailer below:
