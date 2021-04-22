Melissa Rivers denies the feud between Joan Rivers and Ellen DeGeneres | Entertainment





Melissa Rivers insists there was no feud between her late mother Joan Rivers and Ellen DeGeneres. The 53-year-old star revealed that there was no bad blood between the comic book legend and the talk show host and Ellen had always shared how Joan had supported her when she was out. When asked if there was a quarrel between them, she replied, “No, they didn’t. You know, there my mom thought she was very funny. My mom thought. that she was a really good talk show host. There was never any animosity, but you know not everyone in Hollywood is friends and yes. But there was nothing And when I promoted Ellen for my first book, she was sweet to me. “She told me how much my mom meant to her because my mom was one of the first people to come and support her when she was out. And she remembers it. She told me about it. She’s like, your mother was one. the first to support me. “ And Melissa also opened up about the controversy surrounding ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, which she says is inspired by her late mother. Speaking on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, she shared, “I’m not even saying like, it’s completely her, but to say that she was one of our inspirations. never heard of it, especially at one point the writers and I had the same agent, you know, so my whole thing is reaching out. And because of that, because I was so, I felt so violated d ‘a weird way, and everybody say, Oh, it’s Joan, it’s Joan, it’s. Joan, it’s Joan and yet I never hear the people doing it or the actors or whatever whether to say, “Hey, she was one of my inspirations.” She was one of the inspirations, you know, and I know a lot of people are scared of legal stuff, but just say she’s clearly a compilation, a lot of my mom, but clearly a compilation of a lot of women in the world. ‘time. Listen to the full interview on https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/behind-the-velvet-rope/id1496557812#episodeGuid= 6074941880fc05368435debd.

