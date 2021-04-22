Strange drama unfolds as tenants Sue Hollywood Apartment Complex

For owners of a Hollywood apartment complex, it was a minor legal headache: three lawsuits filed by former tenants alleging problems with the property.

It was in November. There are now 25 prosecutions.

Tenants’ lawsuits against Redwood Urban and the former owner of the 270-unit property at 1724 Highland Avenue make explosives claims, including a literal explosion.

They describe unlivable conditions and illegal short-term rentals that have led to thefts, break-ins and physical intimidation from intruders.

On closer inspection, however, these separate lawsuits filed mostly on behalf of individual tenants contain eerily identical allegations. For example, three quarters of them claim to have had the same collision with a defective parking barrier.

In one incident, the plaintiffs’ wife nearly died in a medical emergency because the door would not open amid their efforts to seek medical attention, according to 19 of 25 lawsuits. None of the wives appear to have sued.

In a statement, lawyers for Redwood said the sloppy, copy-and-paste nature of the complaints supports the company’s view that they are all without merit.

Of the 25 lawsuits reviewed, 24 were filed between August and January by lawyer Daniel Lavi of The tenants’ law firm. The other, filed on behalf of two tenants in March by the San Francisco-based company Tenants’ Law Group, cites physical altercations with drunk Airbnb guests and inadequate housekeeping, but no woman-related emergencies. None of the law firms responded to requests for comment.

Lavis 24 agrees that all are saying that a December 2017 explosion created debris and forced Los Angeles firefighters to evacuate the building in the event of a gas leak. The lawsuits say the tenants were allowed to re-enter after a few hours without a thorough inspection of the property.

Redwoods attorneys called tenant law firms to file 24 separate lawsuits, instead of one with all plaintiffs, an obvious tactic to jack up litigation costs to be used as leverage against the insurance company in possible future settlement negotiations.

These types of apartment habitability lawsuits have become a popular business among plaintiff attorneys looking for the insurance fruit at hand, G&P Schick’s Sean Smith wrote in a Redwoods statement.

Lawyers recruit as many tenants as possible for a habitability case, then seek a quick settlement, he said.

In some of the subsequent lawsuits, tenants’ claims against the resort’s former owner, Essex Property Trust, were dropped.

Built in 2010 just steps from the Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard, the Highland Avenue complex has 243 market rate units and 27 low income units, 8,670 square feet of retail space and two billboards.

Most of the plaintiffs moved in between 2012 and 2016, when Essex still owned and paid rent ranging from $ 1,800 to $ 3,036. Two living in affordable housing arrived in 2010 and paid less than $ 1,000 per month.

While most of the lawsuits filed in late December and January are true carbon copies, lease details aside, past lawsuits have more varied allegations.

In two lawsuits filed in November and early December, tenants allege infestations of ants, midges and other vermin were common on the property, a claim that does not appear in subsequent lawsuits. In another lawsuit in early December, a couple allege their 5-year-old suffered medical problems as a result of his stay in the building.

Previous lawsuits provide more detail on the tenants’ situation. In a complaint from November, a person alleges that she was discriminated against because of her protected status as a recipient of social housing assistance and that she was harassed by building staff. And in the first tenant lawsuit, filed in August, a transgender tenant claims he was wrongfully evicted while undergoing medical treatment.

The claim that a woman nearly died due to a portal malfunction first appeared in four complaints filed on December 3.

The allegations in some of the lawsuits have no basis in fact, Redwood said in his statement.

Curb appeal

The representation of the complex in court does not quite correspond to the assessments of the rating agencies which assessed its ability to repay the debt.

In February, the owner refinanced the apartment complex with $ 90 million from MF1 Capital, a Multi-family mortgage REIT focused on bridge loans and backed by CBRE Capital Markets, Limekiln Real Estate and Berkshire Group.

This loan was securitized, and as part of this process, several rating agencies looked at the finances of the property and its recent history. The picture they paint is not the disaster described by the lawsuits, but reflects certain complications.

There have been several challenges and disruptions in rental over the past few years, including the unintentional inheritance of 80 Airbnb tenants during the previous owner’s acquisition, ongoing renovations in units and common areas, and most recently. , coronavirus restrictions, a DBRS Morningstar Analysis Notes.

The owners statement addressed the Airbnb problem, saying that Redwood has never allowed short-term rentals on the property and, in fact, has always unequivocally and expressly prohibited it. [them].

He also pointed to an irony of complaints from tenants: some have been evicted by Redwood for illegally subletting their short-term rental units.

Fitch reported that Airbnb tenants were removed, but the units remained vacant longer than expected because contractors were not available to fix them. The facade and exterior renovations have also delayed the rental of the property.

DBRS analysts visited the property and concluded that the updated units and equipment performed well, but did not directly compete with the new Class A product in the submarket.

Of the complex’s two commercial spaces, one is vacant and the other has yet to be occupied by its tenant, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, as the pandemic has delayed construction. But DBRS said the spaces reduce the appeal and exposure to auspicious foot traffic.

Redwood, in a joint venture with Beverly Pacific, the investment firm of Guess co-founders Paul and Maurice Marciano, has spent more than $ 7 million to renovate 212 of the 243-unit buildings at market rates and plans to do the rest as it goes. that they will become available, according to the rating documents.