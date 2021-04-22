‘Price Is Right’ makes history as 2 contestants win Big Wheel award on same day – National





Come down! It was a great day The price is right. On Wednesday, two people, in separate rounds, won $ 26,000 each on the Ferris Wheel, which has never happened in game show history. Read more: Fans are flying high as LeVar Burton joins the ‘Jeopardy! ” guest hosts After the first three contestants complete their initial game challenge (and again before the Showcase Showdown), each of them gets two spins on the Ferris wheel. Whoever comes closest to $ 1.00 without going over can participate in the Showcase Showdown. Of course, the $ 1.00 spot on the wheel is difficult to achieve, so contestants receive a prize of $ 1000 if they hit it on their first spin, or if they throw a combination that does. raises to $ 1.00. If they also hit $ 1.00 on their second round, they win $ 25,000, which is incredibly rare in the series. The story continues under the ad Contestant Kiara Thomas, who played the regular daytime version of The price is right, managed to do just that. She spun 20 cents and 80 cents, winning the $ 1,000 prize. On her bonus round won, she landed with $ 1.00, which gave her an additional $ 25,000. Later in the prime time version of The price is right, competitor Jack Zager spun 40 cents and 60 cents to win the $ 1,000. Then, in a jaw-dropping moment (again), he spun $ 1.00 and took home the $ 25,000 prize. A saga attached to the gif. #PriceIsRight pic.twitter.com/V1KtdtZXci – The price is right (@PriceIsRight) April 22, 2021 In 2017, two people won a Big Wheel jackpot $ 35,000 in one special episode by spinning $ 1 twice in a row $ 10,000 for the first, then $ 25,000 on their second rounds. A third participant won $ 1.00 in their bonus round, but missed the second round by $ 1.00 by an inch. Trend stories Ontario Reports Nearly 3,700 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths As ICU Patients Pass 800

Ottawa consults on tougher border measures, will not prevent flights from India The story continues under the ad Regardless, it was still historic for the series, as two people winning the same massive jackpot in two separate episodes on the same day had never happened before. Read more: Princes Harry and William mourn grandfather Philip during funeral at Windsor Castle Fans were thrilled with the rare wins. Wow someone on the #PriceIsRight just won $ 25,000 spinning the Ferris wheel. Don’t see this happen very often. pic.twitter.com/2LItmeCTAa – CosmicBlack (@ limetime632) April 21, 2021 2 people won $ 1 TWICE today! There is no way this has happened b4. #priceisright #the story pic.twitter.com/JbdZ22VTLk – DreamKing (@ JusSayin88) April 22, 2021 The story continues under the ad I watch the night #PriceIsRight and this is the second person today two hit $ 1 on the wheel! Whether it’s wrong or not, I’m so happy for them 25,000, that’s pretty cool! # hackneyed #game show #old – KIKITHEKILLER (@ KIKITHEKILLER1) April 22, 2021 Thomas won his Showcase Showdown, taking home a brand new car and a trip to Miami. She ended up with over $ 60,000 in prizes. Zager ended up losing his by a very slim margin, so he’ll have to be happy with his $ 26,000. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







