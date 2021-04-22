Hollywood meets Bollywood | All the times Hollywood actors won hearts with their performances in Bollywood movies





When Hollywood Actors Starred in Bollywood Movies Highlights Sylvester Stallone and Denise Richards have appeared in Akshay Kumar-star Kambakkht Ishq Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis starred in Hindi film Dil Jo Bhi Kahey Karan Johar asked Will Smith to shake a leg for song from his movie Student of the Year 2 When Hollywood meets Bollywood, magic is inevitable on the big screen. And, thanks to several notable directors of Indian cinema, we got to see many popular Hollywood actors making appearances in Bollywood movies. Adding their star power to the project, actors like Annabelle Wallis, Sylvester Stallone and Denise Richards gave memorable performances in Hindi films and made us gaga over their looks, skills and acting or dancing prowess. To jog your memory, we have compiled a list of some Hollywood star appearances in Bollywood movies that are worth mentioning. So, without further ado, let’s get right to the point. When Hollywood Actors Starred in Bollywood Movies Will Smith as a year 2 student Sylvester Stallone in Kambakkht Ishq Denise Richards at Kambakkht Ishq Ali Larter in Marigold Annabelle Wallis in Dil Jo Bhi Kahey Ben Kingsley in Teen Patti Will Smith as a year 2 student In 2019, Karan Johar roped up Hollywood actor Will Smith to tighten his leg in his movie Student of year 2. Earlier in a Facebook show called Bucket List, Will Smith had revealed he wanted to dance to a Bollywood song. And, Johar made his wish come true! Even though Will Smith was in the song for a few minutes, it was enough to make us all gush with his charm. At the time of the photos of the actor with SOTY2 the casting went viral on social media. Check out the song below. Sylvester Stallone in Kambakkht Ishq In Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-star Kambakkht Ishq, Sylvester Stallone made a grand entrance and saved Kareena from the morons. The scene made us all “wow”. The Hollywood actor’s short stint in the film was appreciated by fans and critics alike. Take a look at the scene below. Denise Richards at Kambakkht Ishq In the 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq, not only Sylvester Stallone, but Denise Richards also gave a special appearance. She played Akshay Kumar’s love interest in the film. In the short cameo, she was seen saying she wanted to have kids with Viraj Shergill (played by Akshay Kumar). Find out below. Ali Larter in Marigold The recruit Doctor Grace Sawyer aka Ali Larter starred in the 2007 film Worry, opposite Salman Khan. Even though the film did not perform well at the box office, fans appreciated Larter’s performance in the film. Director Willard Carroll wanted this film to be a bridge that would bridge the gap between Indian and American cinema, but the film failed to make its mark. The film revolved around an American actress undergoing a personal transformation while discovering Bollywood firsthand. Discover a small clip of the film below. Annabelle Wallis in Dil Jo Bhi Kahey Peaky Blinders Actress Annabelle Wallis starred in the 2005 Bollywood film Dil jo bhi kahey, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Revathy and Karan Sharma. The film did not perform well at the box office and received poor reviews from critics. This film marked Karan Sharma’s last Bollywood film. Take a look at the movie trailer below. Ben Kingsley in Teen Patti Award-winning actor Ben Kingsley, who is best known for his role as Gandhi in the 1982 film, once shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. In the 2010 Bollywood film, Teenager patti, he played the role of Perci Trachtenberg, while Big B was considered to be Professor Venkat Subramaniam. The film also starred Madhavan, Raima Sen and debutant Shraddha Kapoor in key roles. It was directed by Leena Yadav and produced by Ambika Hinduja under the banners of Hinduja Ventures and Serendipity Films. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos