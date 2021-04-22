The Simpsons remake a gay character with a gay actor





The simpsons recently overhauled another of its characters, in line with the increasing diversity of its cast representative of the characters they play. Julio has been in the show’s LGBT + community for some time, having dated Waylon Smithers before. Viewers will know him as Marge Simpson’s hairstylist. Tony Rodriguez has been recast as Julio in order to accurately portray the character – Julio and Tony are Cuban gays. Tony shared his enthusiasm for his new role on social media, explaining that he has always been a huge fan of The simpsons. Getty Images Related: The simpsons showrunner discusses his future and how many episodes remain Publication on Instagram in March Tony wrote: “Tonight I’m making my debut on The simpsons as gay, Cuban Julio. It’s a dream come true for me and I was already a living cartoon. “ Earlier this year, Tony also posted a video on Instagram explaining why he should be playing Julio and expressing his love for the show, saying he watched it from the start. He added that the characters, writing and performances are all “brilliant”. “Over the last couple of years I’ve seen myself on the show more, and by that I mean specifically the role of Julio, who’s gay like me, he’s Cuban like me,” Tony explained. Fox Related: The simpsons boss has ‘ambitious’ plans for Apu after controversy Previously, Julio’s role was voiced by Hank Azaria, who faced controversy for voicing some of the characters in the series. Hank recently apologized for his portrayal of the Indian character Apu, saying his role on the animated show had become an “insult”. Speaking on the Chair expert podcast, Hank said: “If it’s an Indian character or a Latinx character or a black character, please let that person express the character. It’s more authentic, they will bring their experience to it.” The simpsons is now available to watch on Disney + in the United States and the United Kingdom. Digital Spy’s digital magazine is back! Read every issue now with a one-month free trial, only on Apple News + . Interested in Digital Spy’s weekly newsletter? Register now to send it straight to your inbox – and don’t forget to join our Watch this Facebook group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io







