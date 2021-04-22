Directors of over 40 years of fighting ageism: study





9:18 am PDT 04/22/2021



through



Etan Vlessing





Professors at Yeshiva University conclude that directors face age-related prejudices from their first projects, especially among women who step up to the director’s chair.

Don’t let Hollywood directors like Clint Eastwood, Steven Spielberg, and Martin Scorcese make seemingly lifelong movies cheat. They are unicorns because age impacts the careers of filmmakers and their opportunities to continue behind the camera, according to a January 2021 study by Associate Professor Shu Han and Finance Professor S. Abraham Ravid, both from Yeshiva University in New York. For an entertainment industry addicted to spotting young talent and grabbing the next big thing, directors’ careers don’t improve with age. “We find that age matters and although directors start filming on average around the age of 40, there is evidence of age discrimination even for directors under the age of 50,” their study titled “Do Age and Gender Affect Professional Success?” »Concludes. The fact that female directors are often confronted with age-related prejudices from the start of their careers has a particular impact on female directors for whom “one and done” too often describes their careers. “We present a strong case showing that age discrimination begins almost immediately when a manager enters the profession, and people not only retire, but seem unable to find another managerial job. “, notes the study. Researchers at Yeshiva University insist their study has implications for the rest of the economy, as the careers of filmmakers take place in the public eye, and it is assumed that their opportunities to achieve Big budget movies are based on their track record at the box office and in other markets. factors. Based on this dominant opinion, age, gender, and race shouldn’t matter for admins to land a new project. But these factors influence which directors are hired, especially when it comes to women. “It seems that very few women enter the profession of director in the first place, which may correlate with the path they take and their career decisions,” observe Han and Ravid. But female directors who stay the course in Hollywood can continue to match and even surpass the box office and critical success of their male counterparts. “Once they get in there are subtle barriers, but experienced female directors seem to be as successful or more successful than men,” the study found, taking into account data on Hollywood directors’ film plans from their time. entry into the profession, their background.







