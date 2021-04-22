Yola watches the road ahead in “Diamond Studded Shoes”





In some ways, the state of our world in this abandoned pandemic looks a bit like the fourth act of jurassic park. The protagonists have arrived at this large bank of circuit breakers and operate them one by one, slowly restoring power. In the movie, the next job was to get away as quickly as possible and leave the island to the dinosaurs. In real life, however, the island is actually all we have. And all of the issues we faced before COVID-19, income inequality, racism and more have not gone away anywhere. Diamond Studded Shoes, vocalist and vocalist Yola’s new single groove, looks straight in the eyes of the challenge that lies ahead. In the song’s bridge and chorus, the multiple accolades and awards nominee Americana sums up the feeling that it’s going to take a LOT of work to maintain a positive trajectory, as she sings: It’s not going to turn out well Wrestling / For the life and soul of the world we know / Because the promise will never be enough. Above, watch the music video for the song, directed by Kwaku Otchere. In the play, Yola finds herself in a bunch of frustrating situations where things don’t go well, and she can only count if she wants to improve them. The track itself is a taste of a new Yola album, which the UK native performed with Dan Auerbach while spending his COVID-19 quarantine time in Music City. Defend myself, his second album for the Easy Eye Sound label of the Black Keys singers after the superb of 2019 Walk through the fire, is expected to be released on July 30. One version notes that Yola co-wrote songs for the album with a group of stellar writers: Ruby Amanfu, John Bettis, Pat McLaughlin, Natalie Hemby, Joy Oladokun, Paul Overstreet, Liz Rose, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Hannah Vasanth and Bobby Wood all contributed. The group includes drummer Aaron Frazer, who is a highly respected solo artist, and bassist Nick Movshon, who has also worked with Bruno Mars and the late Amy Winehouse. You can pre-order the album or pre-record it on a variety of streaming platforms via this handy linkor contact your favorite record store. Yola had a Ryman title date set for May which has since been postponed to a date to be confirmed in 2022 see his website, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

