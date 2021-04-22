Volley Acquires Voxion to Expand Portfolio of Entertaining Vocal Experiences | Business





SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – April 22, 2021 – Stolen, the voice-activated entertainment network, today announced its acquisition of Voxion, the leading developer of phone-connected games for voice platforms. This acquisition allows Volley to rapidly accelerate its growth and continue to expand its portfolio of voice entertainment properties, further strengthening Volley as a leading voice entertainment company. We are excited to team up with the creative and highly skilled team at Voxion, and we look forward to releasing new and entertaining titles at an even faster rate, said Max Child, CEO and Co-Founder of Volley. As we continue to invest in visual experiences, this integration of top-notch visual vocal design talent marks a milestone for Volley as a company. The five-person Voxion team, led by teenage developers, will bring to Volley deep expertise in designing and building multiplayer products across voice, web, visual and mobile devices. The developers of Voxion have launched innovative visual experiences on Amazon Alexa with their Mutter Nonsense and Speak Easy games, and recently collaborated with Volley on their latest game titles Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader and Family Duel. Volley is a leading and trusted voice pioneer and has been thrilled with the opportunity to create compelling new vocal experiences together, said Matthew Gillen, CEO and Co-Founder of Voxion. We firmly believe that voice will be the next big wave of content development, and Volleys’ invaluable support and resources will help us reach new heights of interactivity together. Voxions’ team and technology will allow Volley to extend its lead in immersive visual experiences on voice platforms. The acquisition brings Volleys’ total workforce to over 30 team members. About Volley Since its founding in 2016, Volley’s mission has been to make everyday life a little more fun. Volleyball creates voice-activated entertainment experiences on smart devices like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and smartphones. From trivia games like Song Quiz to storytelling games like Yes Sire, the ever popular Volleys games make home entertainment more accessible, engaging and fun. Founded by Max Child and James Wilsterman, Volley is based in San Francisco. For more information visit volleythat.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005309/en/ CONTACT: Hailey Bayliss [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY ONLINE MOBILE / WIRELESS ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT AUDIO / VIDEO INTERNET CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SOURCE: Volleyball Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 04/22/2021 9:00 a.m. / DISC: 04/22/2021 9:01 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005309/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos