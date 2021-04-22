Vivek Gomber: The Singapore soldier who became a Bollywood actor

“I don’t know if I became an actor, I was just trying to book jobs and survive.

IMAGE: Vivek Gomber produced the award-winning films Search and The disciple and stars in Sir, a decent boy, Bombay begins.

“A big part of acting is not being employed and waiting for your chance.”

Vivek GomberThe words of evaluation come from experience.

The actor, who starred in the web series Bombay Begums and A decent boy as well as the well-rated film Mr., knows the struggle behind glamor all too well.

But he also has a lot to be thankful for, with two of his productions – Search and The disciple – gain worldwide fame.

He lets us into his life and tells us his story, even though he promises never to produce again.

“I’m broke!” he exclaims to Ronjita Kulkarni /Rediff.com. The first of a two-part interview with an actor we’d love to see a lot more!

Shahana Goswami and you play a couple in Bombay Begums As well as inside A decent boy, but the relationship is so different.

In both cases, the texts were completely different, so the approaches of the characters were different.

A decent boy is a period show.

At that time, men and women were very different although Meenakshi (Shahana character) is an anomaly to this.

My character Arun is more western, influenced by the British. But he’s still an Indian man, so he sort of dominates.

In Bombay Begums, our relationship came from a more uniform place as it takes place in modern Bombay.

We are obsessed with having kids and having a family here, while in the other it was more about status and power, and fighting for the upper class.

Shahana and I are done A decent boy and about two days later we showed up on set Bombay Begums.

I’m glad someone like Shahana is working with me, who was a very generous, very collaborative actor.

Also, in both cases, the directors trusted us as actors to build these relationships.

IMAGE: Vivek with Shahana Goswami in Bombay Begums.

Did you know Shahana before?

I had known Shahana from the early days, when she was doing Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota and Honeymoon Pvt Ltd.

We had this conversation when we met at A decent boywhether or not we met because we felt like we knew each other, but I don’t think we did.

How related are you to your character Arijay from Bombay Begums?

I don’t have kids of my own, but, you know, I love kids and things.

The way I understood Arijay and Fatima’s relationship is like, you know, these insecurities that happen in the workplace, they can arise for different reasons.

I think sometimes I’m not very good at communicating in life. For example, he is also not very good at communicating his obsession with having children.

His success does not bother him; it’s just that he made a plan.

He feels that there are more important things in life.

You get happiness through work, but I think relationships are very important, the way you treat people around you. These things have a bigger impact on your life.

But he breaks down a lot, you know, he’s very emotional.

He’s someone who doesn’t have a backbone; he is not as strong as Fatima.

So in that sense, I think I’m pretty strong. (Laughs)

IMAGE: Vivek with Tanya Maniktala, Mahira Kakkar and Vivaan Shah in A decent boy. Photograph: Courtesy of Vivek Gomber / Facebook

Did you always want to be an actor growing up?

Always, since I was eight or nine.

My parents thought I was just another silly Indian kid, but I didn’t give up.

I was very insistent.

I had an IB (International Baccalaureate) education abroad, so I chose theater throughout high school and university.

Tell us about your early years.

I was born in Jaipur.

My mother retired as a judge of the High Court of Rajasthan.

My father first worked in a bank.

When I was nine or ten, he moved to Singapore to work in the private sector.

My parents wanted me to have a good education and better opportunities, so I was sent to Singapore too.

They made the very courageous decision that dad would be like a single parent and raise me, and mum would be alone in India.

I would visit mum during summer vacation.

IMAGE: Vivek with Mahira Kakkar, who plays her mother, in A decent boy. Photograph: Courtesy of Vivek Gomber / Facebook

You joined the army in Singapore.

Yes.

When my father got his Singapore citizenship, he made the decision to make me dependent.

This means that when you turn 18 – if you are male – you must either give up the addiction to permanent residence (and leave the country) or join the army for two and a half years.

It is one way of acquiring citizenship.

So at 18, they (his parents) pushed me into the military, which I didn’t think I would, but it happened.

I made an agreement with them that I would continue to play afterwards and get a formal education in this area.

Why did you want to be an actor?

I was really drawn to the weird Bollywood movie coming out in Singapore.

On Sunday we had to give the maid a day off.

My dad didn’t want to cook because it was his day off too, so we would just go buy some food and watch a movie.

Even in Jaipur, we would go to the cinema and watch movies.

I was quite obsessed with Amitabh Bachchan.

I was looking Agneepath a lot, I don’t know why (Laughs).

How did you become an actor?

I graduated in 2004 in Boston and then moved to Singapore for a while.

I worked as a toddler teaching assistant for a few months, then moved to Bombay at the end of this year.

When I moved here, someone told me about a play that – well, at that time people didn’t know it, but Neeraj Kabi was playing that play.

I had heard about the Prithvi theater so I went there, and people told me that someone had given up on that play and that I could go and meet the director for this role.

I have the part.

I met Neil Bhoopalam there and we did a few plays later.

I made a piece called The president is coming, which eventually became a movie.

During this time, I ended up booking a job on the TV show, Astitva: Ek Prem Kahani in 2004.

I did this for a few months, but I realized very quickly that I didn’t want to do TV.

It was not very organized.

I had a very different idea of ​​training and theater compared to America, so it took a while to figure things out.

I get a few short films and plays.

I also booked a movie called Meridian lines, which never really came out. There was Irrfan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Abhay Deol.

I did a lot of songs, like I played Ali Fazal’s best friend. He was also starting.

I don’t know if I became an actor, I was just trying to book jobs and survive.

I am fortunate to come from a wealthy family, so I didn’t have any financial difficulties. I could eat and pay the rent.