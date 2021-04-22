Oscar Slate holds ‘premieres’ for Asian actors and filmmakers

It can be hard to believe that there are still many premieres left to tick off after 93 years of the Oscars, and yet this year there were a handful of Asian actors and filmmakers.

Steven yeun (Minari) became the first Asian American actor to be nominated for Best Actor. Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) is the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor. This is the first time that there are two top nominees from actors of Asian origin. Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) is the first Korean woman to be nominated for an acting award. Nomadlands Chlo Zhao is the first Asian woman to be nominated for Best Director. And, with director Lee Issac Chung s nomination director for Minari, it is also the first time that there are two Asian nominees in this race.

The history gains in light where the organization has made progress and where there is still work to be done, especially after a year in which Asian Americans have been increasingly targeted by racist attacks.

Nancy Yuen, author of Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism, said this year’s nominations were exciting. The actors are recognized for their roles, said Yuen, which are not degrading, which do not fit problematic stereotypes. They are totally complex human beings.

This hasn’t always been the case for Asian actors who won at the Oscars. The first and last time an Asian woman won for the theater was in 1958 when Japanese actor Miyoshi Umeki won for her supporting role in Sayonara. In 1985, Haing Ngor became the first Asian man to win a Supporting Award for playing Cambodian journalist Dith Pran in The Killing Fields. And none have won in the lead category since Ben Kingsley, whose father is Indian, won for Gandhi in 1982. Yul Brynner, who was born in Russia, won for The King and I in 1957.

This is in addition to the fact that there have been several Asia-led Best Picture winners who did not receive any acting nominations. In the history of the Best Picture winners, this has only happened 12 times, and three of them had mostly Asian throws: The Last Emperor, Slumdog Millionaire, and Last year’s Parasite.. Ang Lees Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Life of Pi were also nominated for Best Picture Without a Single Nod.

I think Asian Americans and Asians in the Western Diaspora tend to be seen as invisible and in the background. These are showcases, Yuen said. This leads to not recognizing Asians as totally complex actors and characters.

Yuen andother noticed with Parasite, that people largely referred to the small ensemble as they do rather by individual names: Chang Hyae Jin, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyun, Park So Dam, and Song Kang Ho Whether it’s a Western blind spot, racial bias, or a combination of the two, that’s at least part of the reason for systemic oversights.

People don’t even bother to try to learn, Yuen said. That extra layer of challenge, I think, causes the folks at the academy not even going to name someone in these movies unless they’re already a known entity.

Yuen, who grew up in the United States and also found herself having to search for names on occasion, said she always tries to distinguish between actors if she is going to compliment Parasite or share a gif or image on them. social networks.

And prejudices are not simply relegated to appointments. In 2016, the first show after #oscarssowhite became a common phrase, host Chris Rock brought out three Asian kids dressed in costume for a now infamous joke about accountants and iPhones.

It was not well received at the time and caused a lot of immediate backlash on social media from people like actor Constance Wu and basketball player Jeremy Lin. The academy even apologized and pledged to be more culturally sensitive.

The Oscar progress also comes after more than a year of an increase fueled by a pandemic of racially motivated attacks against Asian Americans. No one has lost sight of the fact that the day after the Oscar nominations, a white gunman was accused of killing eight people, most of them Asian women, at massage companies in the Atlanta area.

It was that kind of high like, oh my God, Asians are finally being recognized for their excellence. And then there’s this horrible hate crime that really rocked everyone. It feels like you’re in the spotlight, but for opposite reasons, Yuen said. One does not cancel the other. The positive aspects do not negate racism. At the same time, I think it’s an awareness of racism. And the fact that Asian excellence is recognized, the more voice and platform Asian Americans have to speak out against hatred.

The actors themselves have complex feelings about the timing and the premieres.

Youn told Deadline it was very stressful. It’s not like I’m representing the country by going to the Olympics, but I feel like I’m competing for my country.

In an interview with Variety Before the nominations were announced, Yeun said: As great as it is to set a precedent or be part of a moment that crosses a ceiling, I personally don’t want to be trapped by this moment either.

As for Ahmed, addressing The New York Times on the morning of his appointment, he said, what is most important is whether it makes sense to others. I just think the more people who can find themselves celebrated and included in these moments, the better.

Part of the reason for these gains could be due to efforts to diversify within the ranks of Academy members. After the #oscarssowhite spotlight of 2015 and 2016, the organization pledged to double the number of women and people of color in its electorate by 2020. They took that step last summer, but the organization is still 81% white and 67% male. In 2024, they will introduce new standards of inclusion for the best image hopes.

Historically, there were pockets of the academy that were more diverse, especially internationally, especially the directorial branch, said Turner Classic Movies host and Oscar expert Dave Karger. But attempts to diversify academies have opened the door for more worthy nominees, especially black and Asian nominees, to represent, not just foreign white nominees.

Now the big unknown is whether this year really represents a sea change.

You have to see if this is just a rise, a random year, or is it actually the start of a pattern of change? Yuen said. And we really don’t know yet.

Follow AP screenwriter Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr