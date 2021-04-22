Scott Rudin: Why some Hollywood executives are hoping for his return

Amid the fallout from the abuse allegations against the producer, two things are clear: More reports of bad behavior are likely to arise, and many in Hollywood still support Rudin.



The silence is audible.

After Hollywood journalistThe April 7 cover story reported allegations of abusive behavior by Scott Rudins, an agent who represents the kind of high-end talent who would likely be candidates to write, direct, or appear in a production of Rudin called with a question. : How radioactive is it?

In other words, will clients suffer reputational damage if they do business with a man who has now been officially accused of tormenting dozens of assistants and others who worked with him at the over the years, including at least one allegation of physical assault?

That’s the running math for many who worked with Rudin, 62, and answers are slow in coming. There have been few of the biggest stars and biggest talents that have been Rudin’s favorites. Representatives and executives who worked for or with the producer remained silent. But speaking in the background, many argue vehemently that the latest revelations of abusive behavior shouldn’t mean the end of his career.The arguments of these districts:

I don’t condone the behavior, but it’s hardly news that Rudin is a horrible bully and if you’ve worked for him, it’s on you.

I do not tolerate it, but there are very few people with his level of taste and access to the material.

I don’t tolerate him, but he trained a lot of people who went on to have successful careers.

What are we going to do, cancel everyone?

A source who has been in contact with Rudin says he’s so sorry the talent has to respond for him. There is a good reason for this beyond all the empathy he may be able to muster. Rudin knows where he is vulnerable; if talent feels compelled to flee, it is the last curtain.

At this point, it appears that no accounts are likely to come from various players in the business world. Nothing so far from WME, which has represented Rudin in TV deals, and nothing public from A24,which allowed Rudin to get into the film industry, as the big studios got tired not only of his temper tantrums and demands, but also of the interesting material from the art house. As for volatile moguls David Geffen and longtime support of Rudin, Barry Diller, the major backers of Broadway producers, they wouldn’t call bullying and are barely able to.

Talent side, the silence was not universal but almost. It’s an industry that gave the child rapist an OscarRomanPolanski, and standing ovations for Woody Allen, accused of assaulting his daughter (an allegation he has long denied). Harvey Weinstein, now jailed for sexual assault, had carte blanche for decades. Hollywood doesn’t rush into moral calculations.

Among the very few people to have approached the conduct of the Rudins, the star was Karen Olivo, who said on Instagram that she was giving up Red Mill! not even a Rudin show due to industry disgust at non-response. Everyone is scared and nobody is really doing a lot of things to do, she said. Calling Rudin a monster, she asked, what are you afraid of? Shouldn’t you be more afraid of not saying something and more people getting hurt?

Days after Rudin announced (vaguely, via a non-New York publication and on a Saturday morning) that he would be stepping down from his active participation in Broadway productions, Sutton Foster is expected to appear in the upcoming revival produced by Rudin ofThe man of music alongside Hugh Jackman, spoke. (THR also reported that she threatened to quit production if Rudin had not stepped away.) In her public comments, Foster did not mention Rudins’ name or explicitly condemn his behavior. It’s an incredibly unfortunate situation, but the only positive result is whatever happens and I know Hugh feels the exact same way, she says.

Several days later, Jackman released a statement saying “how much I respect and applaud the people who have spoken about their experience working with Scott Rudin”, and added: “he has now spoken and has walked away from theMusic Man.I hope and pray that this will be a healing journey for all victims and the community. “

On the cinema side, not a word of talent like Frances McDormand, who electrified audiences at the Oscars in 2018 with the battle cry of the inclusion rider, and who will appear in Joel Coens Macbeth’s tragedy, produced by Rudin. (His representative also did not respond to a request for comment.) Nothing from Aaron Sorkin, a close associate of Rudin whose entire work has been a call for justice.

To the extent that the industry has spoken, it is through entities. Actors Equity Association, SAG-AFTRA and the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 initially made a blanket statement against bullying and toxic environments, but did not call out the powerful producer by name until Rudin published his statement acknowledging the misconduct. At this point, Equity demanded that Rudin release NDA employees, as did Tina Tchen, president of the Time’s Up Foundation.

Whether he does or not, two things are clear: More and more reports of abusive conduct are likely to come up, and many in Hollywood still support Rudin. A high profile rep whose company has worked with Rudin in the past calls him a real asshole and a bully, but says, I guess the basic problem is, as a community, do we want these types of offenders to have a chance to change their behavior, a path to redemption and forgiveness, or not?

Obviously, many are hoping the answer will be yes.Expect Rudin to disappear, at least for a while. Whether he can possibly come back, says a high-level agent, depends not only on what comes out, but also on whether people are buying into that he is sincere in the change. It seems important to note here that although Rudin said in his statement that he was deeply sorry for the pain he had caused, he actually did not mention any plans for change.(Inato followdeclaration, Rudininincludeda commitment to grow and change.)

Given this, is there a world in which a new Rudin emerges? You can’t change someone’s DNA and who they are, says an industry veteran who has dealt with Rudin. Assholes are assholes. But another person who also has Rudin’s experience and is more sympathetic to his cause believes the veteran producer could return even if the DNA is immutable. Republicans taught me that if they can put January 6 in a black hole and be like, ‘What insurrection? 60 days later, said this person. If he’s been gone for a year and Music man is a big hit, I don’t know how long something lasts longer.

