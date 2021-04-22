What happened to Sam Wilson after he became Captain America





What happened to the Falcon when it took the shield? Here’s what happened after Sam Wilson replaced Steve Rogers as Captain America in the comics.

With Sam Wilsons travels to become Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier When it comes to its end, it’s worth delving into what happened to its comic book counterpart when he took the shield. Like the character of Anthony Mackies in the MCU, Falcon eventually made the leap from Steve Rogers ‘crime-fighting partner to Marvels’ new Freedom Sentinel. In the MCU, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier delayed Sams’ Captain America transformation by making him turn shy in government. Due to the feeling that he still belonged to Steve, he decided not to accept the role Cap had wanted him to have in Avengers: Endgame. As a result, the torch went to John Walker (Wyatt Russell), whose overly aggressive demeanor forced Sam to rethink his decision to be Captain America. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: John Walker’s Reaction To Losing Captain America Proves Steve Rogers Is Right It remains to be seen what kind of future Sam will have as Captain America in the MCU. When it comes to the comics, Sams Captain America’s days have been filled with challenges. After being the Falcon for over 40 years in Marvel Comics, Sam received the shield when the loss of the Super Soldier Serum turned Steve into an elderly man in 2014. After agreeing to become his successor, Sam wore a version of the Captain America costume that came fitted with wings. As for the Falcon coat, he took it off and passed it on to teenage Joaquin Torres, who became his very first superhero sidekick. Sam took on a leadership role with the Avengers, began a romance with Jane Foster’s Thor, and operated as Captain America for a time. He faced one of his biggest tests when a second superhero civil war erupted, sharing a point of view that contrasted with his mentors. Captain Marvel, Steve, and others backed a new system that would allow the government to predict crimes before they could happen, but the new Captain America and Iron Man believed that went against the notion of free will. The Avengers then went to war with each other, and Sam Wilson was one of the key figures on the rebel side. Afterwards, various events in Sams’ life made him question whether or not he should continue as Captain America. Steve was back to his normal age, which led a lot of people to think he should get the shield back. In addition, the social injustices that were happening all over the world disappointed him in the country. The last straw was what happened to the former superhero Avenger and Black Rage. Rage, wrongly convicted and severely beaten in prison, caused Sam to decide that he had to stop being Captain America. He changed his mind when Steve Rogers, turned evil by Cosmic Cubes, pushed HYDRA to take over the world. Sam briefly returned as Captain America to oppose their rule and definitely gave up the shield once the real Steve Rogers returned. Knowing that the time had come for Steve to be Captain America again, Sam returned to his old role as Falcon, and so the status quo was reestablished in 2017. In the case of the MCU, on the other hand, Sams is positioned as Captain America has a much better chance of being in the long run, especially since Steve Rogers is seemingly done for good. More: Falcon & Winter Soldier: Every Clue Sharon Carter Was The Potential Broker The First Two Episodes of Falcon & Winter Soldier Top Nielsen Streaming Chart

