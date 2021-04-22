Dave Matthews Band announces performances September 17-18 at PSPC





The Dave Matthews Band today announced the dates for its 2021 North American summer tour, which will begin July 23 in Raleigh, NC, and include a two-night stopover at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 17-18. The title will also include two-night scenes in West Palm Beach, Florida, Chicago, Illinois, Noblesville, Indonesia, Gilford, NH and Irvine, California. The group will also make their annual return to the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington, for their traditional three-night Labor Day run. The group will be joined by supporting artists Dumpstaphunk, Allen Stone, Robert Randolph and the Family Band and Mavis Staples. Citi cardholders can access the purchase of presale tickets through Citi Entertainment. See the websites davematthewsband.com or livenation.com for details. On this Earth Day, and in accordance with the group's original plans on the 2020 tour to plant a million trees, the group has once again pledged to plant another million trees, having fully funded one million. trees in 2020. With the support of DocuSign and Dreaming Tree Wines, the group invites fans to join them on this mission by adding an optional $ 2 to the price of their ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy as part of the TNCs Plant campaign. a Billion. Fans can find out more about the campaign by visiting the Eco-Village at each stop on the tour, hosted by REVERB, in partnership with DocuSign. More information is available at www.plantabillion.org. Other Northeast concert dates include: August 18 – Syracuse – St. Josephs Health Amphitheater in Lakeview August 20 – Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center August 24-25 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion September 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater September 22 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center November 9 and 10 – Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena







