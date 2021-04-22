2021 Emmys for Best Supporting Actor in Comedy Predictions

Last year’s winner: Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Still eligible: No.

Hot series: The category has not seen repeat offenders since Jeremy Piven won three consecutive trophies for his work on “Entourage” between 2006 and 2008. Soon after, “Modern Family” Emmy dominance was bolstered by wins. of Supporting Actor, as Eric Stonestreet won in 2010, then Ty Burrell triumphed in 2011, before returning to Stonestreet in 2012, then finally returning to Burrell in 2014. (All of those wins still weren’t enough. to tie category records: “The Andy Griffith Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” won five Emmys here, which set the record for most wins by a single show, and Don Knotts set the individual record by winning all five Emmys for “Andy.”)

Fun fact: Lately, “Saturday Night Live” has become a bit of a mainstay in the supporting categories, but it was decades before voters put sketch artists alongside their half-hour comedy peers. Eddie Murphy was the first “SNL” cast member to be nominated in this category, in 1983. It took another 29 years for the next Studio 8H player to nod, when Bill Hader was nominated in 2012. . “Saturday Night Live” has received six of its seven nominations in the past eight years, placing it 11th in the total number of nominations on the program – with just one-third of the total for “MASH”

Notable ineligible series: Mahershala Ali, “Ramy” (season 3 should not be eligible); Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” (Mr. Arkin left the show before Season 3); Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (season 8 should not be eligible); Sterling K. Brown and Tony Shaloub, “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel” (Season 4 should not be eligible); William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place” (the series has ended); Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler and Stephen Root, “Barry” (Season 3 should not be eligible)

At the bottom of that page are predictions from Ben Travers, Associate Editor of IndieWire, for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all of our predictions, so be sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2020 race. Voting for the 2021 Emmys will take place June 17 – 28 June (with polling closing at 10 p.m. PT). Emmy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 13. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented in September, on one (or more) date (s) to be determined. The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 19. CBS is broadcasting the ceremony.

The state of the race

With more 2020 nominees ineligible than even in the Supporting Actress category, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series is set for a wild ride that should end with plenty of surprises. Only one of last year’s students is qualified to return – Kenan Thompson for “Saturday Night Live” – ​​so prepare for either a) category dominance by one or two of TV Academy’s favorite comedies for 2021, or b) to an eccentric handful of fan favorites. on the other side of the television.

The rooting for the first is “Ted Lasso”. The hit Apple TV + includes a solid support package, including Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Nick Mohammed, and Phil Dunster. Given the love for all things “Ted,” it’s perfectly plausible that his cast could end up with half the locations in this category, assuming voters feel comfortable ticking off multiple names for. the same series. That same feeling of happiness could also benefit “Saturday Night Live”. In addition to Thompson, the NBC sketch series will push Bowen Yang, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Beck Bennett, Michael Che and Colin Jost. If voters feel like the long-running live show has had a good year (or if they haven’t kept up with the scale of last year’s comic book offerings), nominations morning could be a good day for “SNL”.

Still, there are a few big names in the support business. Ray Romano is seeking his first Emmy nomination since 2005 with his last role in “Made for Love”. Paul Reiser hasn’t been nominated since 1999, although that could change this year with Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method”. Don Johnson takes us back even further, as the “Kenan” star is on the hunt for her first Emmy nod since “Miami Vice” in 1985. Then there’s Laurence Fishburne, who won a Creative Arts Emmy. last year (for his work in the original Quibi short series, “#FreeRayshawn”), but looking to get back into the Primetime race with “Black-ish.”

Then there are the potential newcomers, many of whom are long overdue for an Emmy nomination. This year’s front-runner is Danny Pudi, who has more time to shine in ‘Mythic Quest’ Season 2 and makes the most of his complicated businessman. Nico Santos also deserves recognition for his six seasons of stellar work on “Superstore,” and John Early is not far behind with four excellent years of stealing scenes on “Search Party”. And let’s not forget, Lance Reddick has never been nominated for an Emmy. While nothing will compensate for neglecting his top-level work on everything from “The Wire” to “Bosch,” a nomination for “Corporate” would be a good place to start.

Nominees predicted:

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso” Ray Romano, “Made for Love” Laurence Fishburne, “Black-ish” Michiel Huisman, “The Flight Attendant” Danny Pudi, “Mythic Quest”

Candidates: Alex Newell, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Reading List”; Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”; TR Knight, “the flight attendant”; Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”; Don Johnson, “Kenan”; Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”; Pete Davidson, “Saturday Night Live”; F. Murray Abraham, “Mythic Quest”

In a perfect world: Nico Santos, “Superstore”; John Early, “Search Party”; Patton Oswalt, “AP Bio”; Lance Reddick, “Company”

