PGA Launches Workplace Harassment Task Force Amid Scott Rudin Claims





11:32 a.m. PDT 04/22/2021



Etan Vlessing





We are deeply troubled and disheartened by the persistent allegations of workplace harassment and abuse in our industry, ”says the Producers Guild of America.

The Producers Guild of America has broken its silence on allegations of workplace bullying following Hollywood journalistApril 7 cover story on allegations made against Scott Rudin. On Thursday, the Hollywood producer organization announced that it had created a new task force dedicated to ending workplace harassment following allegations against the Hollywood mega-producer. The PGA did not name Rudin in its statement, but THRreported earlier that producer Gale Anne Hurd pleaded with executives to take a stand on the producer. We are deeply troubled and disheartened by the persistent allegations of workplace harassment and abuse in our industry, and we support those who speak out against such violence and bullying in all its forms, “the PGA said in a statement..

After THRissued a briefing on Rudin’s alleged misconduct in the workplace, the PGA has now announced it will expand its independent production safety initiative to include anti-bullying trainings to help end the violence and aggression at work. The PGA is also forming a task force to look at workplace issues at its base and the entertainment industry in general. “We need to work together to make our industry a fairer and safer place for everyone involved, regardless of their level or role. We are committed to working with our colleagues in other organizations to eradicate this behavior,” the organization said in its statement. . Following the PGA’s announcement, Actors Equity Association executive director Mary McColl said the union was calling on the Broadway League professional group to take action. “Now that the Producers Guild of America has made a statement, our members are wondering why the Broadway League went without taking action or making a statement for more than two weeks after one of its members was credibly accused of intimidation and of harassment, ”McColl said. “Unless or until Scott Rudins’ status as a Broadway League producer changes, our path is to ensure that his productions follow the language of our collective agreements which demand a safe workplace and prohibit bullying and discrimination. On April 17, Rudin announced that he was stepping down from his active participation in his upcoming Broadway projects, but he gave no indication of what that actually means and which plays will be affected. Three days later, he released a second statement saying he was also moving away from film and streaming projects. The PGA’s move follows statements made by performers unions SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity and the American Federation of Local 802 Musicians earlier this month. “Every worker deserves to do their job in an environment free from harassment of any kind, whether that harassment creates a toxic workplace or, certainly in the case of sexual harassment, when that behavior is also against the law”, Gabrielle, president of SAG-AFTRA Carteris, president of the Actors Equity Association, Kate Shindle, and president and executive director of Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, Adam Krauthamer, said on April 12. April 22, 2:40 p.m. PST Updated with a statement from theActors Equity Association.







