PAIN activist claims surveillance by investigators recruited by Sackler

A member of PAIN (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), the advocacy group founded by artist Nan Goldin, says she was followed by a man she and her compatriots believe to be an investigator hired by family members Sackler, widely known for their role. in the Purdue Pharma scandal, Hyperallergic reports. Megan Kapler described seeing a man watching her from afar as she left Goldin’s Brooklyn home in the fall of 2019; she spotted the same man outside her own house shortly after, appearing to be taking pictures of herself with his cell phone. The following week, she saw him again in front of Goldin’s apartment. “We’ve been warned since PAIN’s inception that there could be physical or digital intimidation tactics, but no amount of precautions can prepare you to be followed,” Kapler’s PAIN colleagues said in a statement. “It’s a complete breach of your security and it has lasting effects.” Goldin started PAIN in 2017 after battling an addiction to OxyContin following an injury for which she was prescribed the drug by her doctor. The group has been successful in lobbying a number of major arts institutions to refuse or return the money from the Sackler family, whose members have been enriched by Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin. Purdue recently settled a massive lawsuit centered on its practice of aggressively marketing the opioid while downplaying the drug’s highly addictive qualities. Kapler’s experience is detailed in the recent Empire of Pain: The Sackler Family Story, by Patrick Radden Keefe, who in the volume’s afterword describes his own experience of being watched while writing the book. Neither Kapler nor Keefe could confirm that the Sacklers or Purdues were behind the surveillance they were subjected to. “I can tell you that I wasn’t working on any other project at the time,” Keefe told NPR’s Terry Gross, “and that when I asked. [the Sacklers], in fact, in a request for comment as to whether they were responsible for this, they declined to comment. Keefe also said Purdue denied knowing about the surveillance when he asked the company about it. ALL IMAGES

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos