Entertainment
10 events, festivals returning to the Vail Valley this summer: Tricias Summer Picks
The ski and snowboard season may have just ended, but luckily we have a lot to look forward to this summer. After COVID-19 canceled many events last year, these festivals are a welcome sight. Here’s a look at what’s on the schedule.
Eagle outdoor festival
Mark your calendar for the first event of the summer with the Eagle Outside Festival June 5-6. The schedule is still under development for this event, but watch for mountain, gravel and e-bike demos, SUP demos, whitewater rafting demos, fly fishing clinics, biking, shopping, live music, kids’ activities, bike movies and more. Stay tuned for more details which will hopefully include the Eagle’s Got Talent contest and the Colorado Squirt Gun Championships.
Website: eagleoutside.com
GoPro Mountain Games
The GoPro Mountain Games return June 10-13 after a one-year hiatus due to COVDI-19. The event that celebrates athletes, art, music and the mountains will include whitewater events, mountain and road bike races, trail running races, fishing competitions, DockDogs, disco golf, yoga, a photo contest and three nights of GoPro Mountains of Music, which will be open to limited capacity in person and broadcast live.
Website: mountaingames.com
Avon Events
Avons Nottingham Park and Pavilion will host live music again this summer with Sunset Live starting Sunday May 30 and running most Sunday evenings through September 5. The Avon Live concerts will begin on Wednesday June 23 and will continue most Wednesday evenings until September 1. There will also be a special show on Saturday July 17th. Musical acts have not been announced and details are expected to arrive soon. The annual Salute to the United States will return on July 3. The annual Day in the Park with Music and Entertainment and the Fireworks Show has been a popular holiday event for 35 years, with one of the largest fireworks in the state celebrating Independence Day.
Website: avon.org
Beaver Creek Events
Beaver Creek brings back many family events daily. Enjoy free outdoor yoga and other exercise classes, dinner and a movie, discussions about the Fossil Posse dinosaur adventure, a silent nightclub, and live music all days. Weekly activities run from June 17 to August 31. Zusammen returns with live music and food to the square on certain Saturdays from June 17th through September 18th.
Website: beavercreek.com/events
Vilar Performing Arts Center
The Vilar Center was the first location in Colorado to host a live performance after the COVID-19 lockdown with the Ghost Light Sessions this summer, then offered the Creative Residency Program, which hosted small groups of musicians for several nights of shows with small crowds. Numerous programs were also broadcast. The Vilar Center has proven that the arts are an important part of our lives and many people have realized how much they miss live music. The Vilar Center has released the lineup for this summer and will host a variety of musical styles. Buy your tickets in advance, as the Vilar Center will likely have limited capacity in its 530-seat theater. At the time of publication, here is the lineup:
- June 27 – The Allman Betts Band
- July 2 Randy Rogers Band
- July 16 Leann Rimes Acoustic
- July 22 Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder
- July 31 A new world record A tribute to the music of Electric Light Orchestra
- August 5 Amy Grant
- August 21 Del McCoury Band
- August 28 Keb Mo Acoustic
Website: vilarpac.org
Well done! Vail
Well done! Vail is back this summer after an abridged season last year due to the pandemic. The festival proudly hosts four world-class orchestras, the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic to perform outdoor concerts for an in-person audience, many for the first time in over a year. Performances will begin on June 24 and end on August 4.
Website: bravovail.org
Vail Jazz
Vail Jazz will be back this summer with an incredible lineup of world-class performers for the 27th Annual Vail Jazz Festival. Some details were still being finalized at the time of going to press, but Vail Jazz invites the community to join a cast of staller musicians on Thursday and Sunday evenings starting July 8 in the Heart of Vail For The Music We Missed. Last year. Vail Jazz’s Labor Day Party will also be returning. More details regarding venues, tickets on sale and show details will be available soon. Sign up for the Vail Jazzs newsletter to stay up to date.
Website: vailjazz.org
Gypsum Daze
Gypsum Daze returns with live music and small town fun from July 15-17. Don’t miss the Young Talent Show, Firefighters’ Pancake Breakfast, 5K Run / Walk, Classic Car Show, Parade and the famous jalapeno food contest.
This year there will be two evenings of live music, with artist Jimmie Allen on July 16 and the July 17 concert will open with three-time Grammy nominee Pat Green, followed by a performance by LOCASH.
Website: townofgypsum.com
Eagle County Fair and Rodeo
Cowboys and cowgirls will be riding again after the pandemic prevented last year, Fair and Rodeo. Head to Eagle for the fair and carnival activities, then stay for the rodeo action under the lights. Also check out the 4-H exhibits and the junior cattle auction. The Eagle County Fair and Rodeo takes place in Eagle July 21-25.
Website: eaglecounty.us
Vail Dance Festival
After taking time off last year due to COVID-19, the Vail Dance Festival was pleased to announce that it will be returning with an in-person festival from July 30 to August 9. Calvin Royal III will be this year artist in residence and BalletX will be the company in residence. Many of your favorite dancers will be making appearances, including Tiler Peck, Lil Buck, Isabella Boylston, Herman Cornejo, Michelle Dorrance, Joseph Gordon, Lauren Lovette, Roman Mejia, Ron Myles, Dario Natarelli, Tiler Peck, Unity Phelan and Robbie Fairchild.
The Vail Dance Festival features a lively festival of shows, free community events and educational activities including Celebrate the Beat for area kids.
Website: vaildance.org
