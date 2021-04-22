Entertainment
Police Incident With Actor At Atlanta Airport Highlights Rights You Have When Flying On WSB-TV Channel 2
ATLANTA – A comedian claims he was racially profiled by police at the Atlanta airport and while police assure us that did not happen, Channel 2 action news learned that many people are unsure of their rights at the airport.
Every time you enter an airport, you lose many of your privacy rights as maintaining security is the top priority of law enforcement agencies overseeing the airport.
Jackie Patterson is a local lawyer who was previously chief of police and judge. He said Channel 2s Tyisha Fernandes that he understands the law from many different angles.
Your entire life can be turned upside down even if there is no reasonable suspicion of grabbing your bag, Patterson said.
He said privacy while traveling was extremely limited.
If you’re at an airport, you can expect your bags to be sniffed by a dog without any issues and if that dog alerts you, they go in that bag, Patterson said.
But when there is no drug sniffer dog, things can get tricky – as they did with Andre.
The comedian said he was traveling between Atlanta and Los Angeles on Wednesday when he said two undercover officers asked to search his bag as he boarded the plane.
Andre said he told them no because they only harassed him because he was a black man and was the only person of color on the catwalk at the time.
Clayton County Police said it was not racial profiling, but a random search backed by state law and the constitution.
They also said that André gave them permission to search his bag and that they simply decided not to do so.
Patterson said you can always say no to a search and fight it in court.
If a person is arrested for saying they get caught with drugs and if their defense attorney can prove that there was no reasonable suspicion of detaining them, the judge would throw the drugs out and he would be free, said Patterson.
Fernandes contacted André via Twitter on Thursday. Although he liked his tweet saying we were going to get to the bottom of this, he declined an interview.
Clayton County Police released a new statement about the arrest on Thursday, saying:
On April 21, 2021, the Clayton County Police Department had such a meeting with Mr. Eric Andre, as he was preparing to travel to California from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. This type of interaction occurs frequently in the course of our duties as an officer and is supported by Georgia law and the United States Constitution.
I want to make it clear that Mr. André has never been detained by our officers. Preliminary results revealed that Mr. Andre agreed to speak with our agents and the conversation was pleasant. Mr. Andre provided officers with information on the reasons for his trip. During their conversation; Mr. Andre was asked if he would consent to a search of his property. Mr. Andre gave consent to our officers to search his property, but instead they chose not to do so as they determined the interaction did not warrant further investigation.
At the end of the meeting, jokes were exchanged between our officers and Mr. André, and Mr. André continued on his way. The interaction between Mr. Andre and our agents lasted approximately 2 to 3 minutes, and he was able to complete his normally scheduled flight on time. I would like to reiterate that Mr. Andre was never handcuffed or detained at any time during their interaction. I also want to share that Clayton County Police Department Standard Operating Procedures prohibit the selection of individuals based solely on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, economic status, age, cultural group or any other identifiable group in which a person belongs.
Our preliminary findings revealed that Mr. Andre had not been subjected to racial profiling. Our inquiries revealed that Mr. Andre was cordial, personable and pleasant to talk to. According to our records, this was the first and only interaction between the Clayton County Police Department and Mr. Andre.
