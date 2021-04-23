Entertainment
‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’: Black Captain America Story
This story contains spoilers for the first five episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
In the penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finally recovers the shield from Captain Americas and chooses to accept the mantle.
What would be the point of all the pain and sacrifice if I wasn’t willing to stand up and keep fighting? he says before a workout montage that shows his growing mastery of the shield.
Since its inception last month, the Disney + series has explicitly confronted the complicated legacy of what the Caps Shield stands for and the intricacy of what it means to be a black hero in America.
Sometimes it was the villains of the shows who offered the most incisive commentary. Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) points out in episode 4 that the shield is a monument of a bygone era. A reminder of the whole history of people that has just been left out. In the same episode, Baron Zemo (Daniel Brhl) postulates that the desire to become a superhuman cannot be separated from supremacist ideals.
The fact that these points are being brought up by villains complicates the post, but they’re still iconic of the ideas Sam has to grapple with before choosing to take the shield.
Like other offerings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is not a direct adaptation of a specific comic book storyline. But there are comic book influences throughout the series.
In the comics, Captain America’s mantle changed from Steve Rogers to Sam Wilson in 2014. Captain America # 25 by writer Rick Remender and artist Stuart Immonen, an elderly Steve gathers the Avengers to introduce Sam as the new Captain America and gives him the shield.
This led to the launch of the The all-new Captain America comic book series (also by Remender and Immonen), which sees Sam taking on missions with Nomad, a superhero codename used by Rogers’ adopted son Ian, and occasionally registering with Steve himself. But while the series does mention the existence of some civilians who don’t accept Sam as the new Captain America, it wasn’t until 2015 that writer Nick Spencer and artist Daniel Acua’s Captain America: Sam Wilson. , as well as others, including Paul Renaud and Joe Bennett later. in the race that Sam is shown taking a clear political stance.
In Captain America: Sam Wilson # 1, Sam thinks, shouldn’t Captain America be more than just a symbol? and decides to make his views known because he believes it could lead to positive change. Instead, he faces more backlash. Captain America: Sam Wilson also touched on several major political and social issues during his run, including immigration, the border, and the police. (It was also the comic book series that introduced Joaquin Torres, who ultimately became the next Falcon.)
One of the most important characters that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced to the MCU is Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), who in Episode 5 tells Sam about his experience of experimenting with force at the hands of the government. during the Korean War. .
According to Isaiah, no self-respecting black man would ever want to be Captain America.
Isaiah’s MCU story is very similar to that of his comic book counterpart. Isaiah was introduced in writer Robert Morales and in artist Kyle Bakers’ 2003 comic series Truth: Red, White and Black.
In this miniseries, a group of black soldiers are experimented with by the government’s secret super soldier program during WWII. The super serum in this phase is extremely unpredictable, but Isaiah is one of those who endures the procedure and turns into a super soldier. He is sent on a secret mission with his squad, eventually becoming the sole survivor of the experiments. Despite his heroism, he was ultimately court martialed for stealing a Captain America uniform (which he had used to complete a mission for which Steve Rogers was late) and served years of isolation.
These are just a few of the Captain America-related comic book series “that have addressed the racism and injustices black Americans have been forced to endure. The permanent nature of the comics means these stories are regularly rebooted and history is being rewritten. Sams runs as Captain America in the comics only lasted until 2017 and he has since reclaimed the title of Falcon. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a chance to leave greater and longer lasting impact on screen.
picture credit
