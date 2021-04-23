COVID-19: Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan dies







Bollywood music composers Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod (right)

Image Credit: GN Archives

Renowned Bollywood music composer Shravan Rathod, Nadeem-Shravan, died on April 22 due to complications from COVID-19. He was 66 years old. Rathod was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after testing positive for the virus earlier this week. The composer would have been diabetic and would have developed cardiac complications. His wife and eldest son are also in the hospital to fight the virus. Speaking to Indian Express, his youngest son Sanjeev Rathod confirmed the news of his father’s death. He passed away tonight. He was not responding to treatment at all. He died in hospital. Please pray for his soul, “Rathod said. According to reports, hitmaker ‘Aashiqui’ died around 10:15 pm. Anu Agarwal and Rahul Roy in Aashiqui (1990).

Image Credit: Courtesy Vishesh Films

Shravan’s untimely death has been shocked and dismayed by industry insiders. Bollywood director Anil Sharma took to Twitter to express his sadness. “V v sad … I just got to know the great music director #Shravan. He left us all because of COVID. Very dear friend n colleague of mine. I worked with him at Maharaja. He always gave of great melodies. It will stay in our hearts. RIP, “Sharma tweeted. His colleagues including Armaan Malik, Shreya Ghoshal and Adnan Sami also tweeted their collective shock. “Rest in peace #Shravan Rathod sir. I can’t believe you are gone. It was last month when I was sitting next to you at the Mirchi Music Awards event. Totally broken. At the loss of words “Malik tweeted. Singer Ghoshal has expressed shock and dismay over Rathod’s disappearance. Nadeem-Shravan was a duo of popular music composers who created music for films such as “Aashiqui”, “Saajan”, “Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin” and “Raja Hindustani”. The duo broke up, but collaborated again for David Dhawan’s Do Knot Disturb in 2009. Nadeem-Shravan composed the music for this film



