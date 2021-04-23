Entertainment
Hollywood actress Demi Mann on the importance of Earth Day and saving the planet
Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Earth Day takes place today and comes at a time when global warming is leading the planet to a potentially catastrophic outcome. Polar ice caps are melting, sea levels are rising, and species are threatened with extinction. As the world now knows, greenhouse gas emissions are the driving force behind these environmental changes. Pollution and deforestation compound the problem. On Earth Day, as world leaders gather at the World Climate Summit to urge their countries to take action, the Hollywood actress Demi Mann gives his thoughts on the importance of saving our planet for future generations.
The children and grandchildren of the planet will only be able to inherit one planet from us, Half said. Are we going to leave them one that is healthy or that is devastated by man-made disasters? I think we all know what we want this answer to be. However, we are running out of time to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. While we have been talking about pollution and greenhouse gas emissions for years, we need to translate this into concrete action. Every world leader and every individual must do their part to protect our fragile planet.
Half supports the United Nations recommendations that global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by 7.6% per year until 2030. We must do what we can to prevent global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, says it. If we fail to do so, we will see worse heat waves and more severe storms that will affect the lives of countless people.
She is grateful that so many passionate nonprofits and environmentalists have been fighting for years to save the planet. Their work has been admirable. Unfortunately, this is not enough. Emissions are always rising despite the brief decrease we saw last year following the pandemic lockdown. Forest fires, like those that break out every year in places like California and Brazil, are one cause of the emissions. The Amazon has lost millions of acres, contributing to climate change. We are destroying the precious environmental resources that our planet needs to be healthy.
Half believes that to prevent global temperatures from rising to potentially disastrous levels, every person must reduce their carbon footprint. Driving less is an important step to take, she says. Carbon dioxide emissions from transport pollute our cities and contribute to global warming. If you can walk to school, work, or the store, you can reduce your impact on the planet. Remember to keep your car’s tires ventilated, as low tire pressure can adversely affect your fuel economy. Carpooling is also a great way to reduce emissions.
Flying less is another option. It’s hard, I admit, Demi said. Sometimes the distances to be covered are so great that the flight may be the only possible form of travel. If this is the case for you, why not include in your trip a donation to a few organizations that support a sustainable lifestyle? This way you will be able to reduce the impact of theft on the environment. It could be a good job.
What you eat can also make a difference. Cattle are responsible for a significant percentage of emissions – 14.5%, Declares Demi. By eating fresh fruits and vegetables, you can reduce your carbon footprint. You can see that we all have the capacity to make many choices, big or small, that will lead our planet in a healthier direction.
Demi hopes the World Climate Summit will take Earth in a new direction. We need our leaders to make commitments to the health of our planet and to act with them. However, protecting our planet is really on all of us, she said. Remember, there is no one who cannot tell the difference. It’s up to us to make sure that the planet we leave for the next generation is as beautiful as possible.
Contact:
Demi Mann
[email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]