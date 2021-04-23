Hollywood actress Demi Mann on the importance of Earth Day and saving the planet

Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Earth Day takes place today and comes at a time when global warming is leading the planet to a potentially catastrophic outcome. Polar ice caps are melting, sea levels are rising, and species are threatened with extinction. As the world now knows, greenhouse gas emissions are the driving force behind these environmental changes. Pollution and deforestation compound the problem. On Earth Day, as world leaders gather at the World Climate Summit to urge their countries to take action, the Hollywood actress Demi Mann gives his thoughts on the importance of saving our planet for future generations.

The children and grandchildren of the planet will only be able to inherit one planet from us, Half said. Are we going to leave them one that is healthy or that is devastated by man-made disasters? I think we all know what we want this answer to be. However, we are running out of time to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. While we have been talking about pollution and greenhouse gas emissions for years, we need to translate this into concrete action. Every world leader and every individual must do their part to protect our fragile planet.

Half supports the United Nations recommendations that global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by 7.6% per year until 2030. We must do what we can to prevent global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, says it. If we fail to do so, we will see worse heat waves and more severe storms that will affect the lives of countless people.

She is grateful that so many passionate nonprofits and environmentalists have been fighting for years to save the planet. Their work has been admirable. Unfortunately, this is not enough. Emissions are always rising despite the brief decrease we saw last year following the pandemic lockdown. Forest fires, like those that break out every year in places like California and Brazil, are one cause of the emissions. The Amazon has lost millions of acres, contributing to climate change. We are destroying the precious environmental resources that our planet needs to be healthy.

The story continues

Half believes that to prevent global temperatures from rising to potentially disastrous levels, every person must reduce their carbon footprint. Driving less is an important step to take, she says. Carbon dioxide emissions from transport pollute our cities and contribute to global warming. If you can walk to school, work, or the store, you can reduce your impact on the planet. Remember to keep your car’s tires ventilated, as low tire pressure can adversely affect your fuel economy. Carpooling is also a great way to reduce emissions.

Flying less is another option. It’s hard, I admit, Demi said. Sometimes the distances to be covered are so great that the flight may be the only possible form of travel. If this is the case for you, why not include in your trip a donation to a few organizations that support a sustainable lifestyle? This way you will be able to reduce the impact of theft on the environment. It could be a good job.

What you eat can also make a difference. Cattle are responsible for a significant percentage of emissions – 14.5%, Declares Demi. By eating fresh fruits and vegetables, you can reduce your carbon footprint. You can see that we all have the capacity to make many choices, big or small, that will lead our planet in a healthier direction.

Demi hopes the World Climate Summit will take Earth in a new direction. We need our leaders to make commitments to the health of our planet and to act with them. However, protecting our planet is really on all of us, she said. Remember, there is no one who cannot tell the difference. It’s up to us to make sure that the planet we leave for the next generation is as beautiful as possible.

Contact:

Demi Mann

[email protected]

https://www.instagram.com/DemiMann1/