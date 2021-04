Mortal Kombat review: beaten and bloody

The allure of the Mortal Kombat video game (and its rival Coke-Pepsi Street Fighter) was to combine the characters in different smackdowns. But trying to build a plot that connects them is a fatal trap. Nerdy Mortal Kombat (1995), by future Resident Evil director Paul WS Anderson, proved it, and now there’s Mortal Kombat (2021), directed by Simon McQuoid, a snappier and slightly more cohesive film that presents a less catchy version of the techno theme song. (The backbeat, like the storyline, is peppered with in-game slogans: Test your might.) The 21st century Mortal Kombat begins in 17th century Japan, where a great warrior, Hanzo Hasashi (Hiroyuki Sanada), is defeated and his wife and son are slain. It is less than expected. Advance into the present and Cole Young (Lewis Tan), a caged fighter whose telltale birthmark destines him to compete in a tournament called Mortal Kombat. (They misspelled it, he observes.) Before portraying Earthrealm against Outworld, the most brutal and deadly of all realms, he and his comrades of similar mark must discover their inner superpowers.

But with so many characters, the film spends too much time exploring and not enough time showing these powers in action. Personally, I wanted more of the Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) gains by avoiding Kano (Josh Lawson) and his laser eye, but you can choose your fighters and feel aggrieved as a result. While the carnage is imaginative (can ice cauterize wounds? Did a hat just turn into a table saw?), The rules, even extending to whether death is permanent , are so arbitrary that nothing matters. Test your patience. Mortal combat

Noted R. See title. Duration: 1 hour 50 minutes. In theaters and on HBO Max. Please consult Guiding lines described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before watching movies in theaters.

