Actor Ekavali Khanna makes his presence felt in Bollywood with interesting roles

If his short but impactful presence in Bombay Begums (as Devyani Oniyal, ex-colleague of Rani (Pooja Bhatt) and counterpart of a rival bank) moved you, then let us tell you that actor Ekavali Khanna n is not a recruit in his job. Actor by chance, since his debut in 2014 in Zed Plus by award-winning national director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, Ekavali has starred in an eclectic lineup of films including Kaun Kitne Paani Mein by Nila Madhab Panda, Daas Dev by Sudhir Mishra, Bollywood Diaries, Bioscopewala, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, dear daddy and Veere Di Wedding.

Ekavali Khanna

Her role as Najma, in What Will People Say, Norway’s official entry to the 2019 Oscars, won her praise from all walks of life. But sadly, other than small roles in films like Katmundu, Khola Hawa, Ganesh Talkies, and Nirantar, Ekavali couldn’t sneak into Tollywood, his homeland. “I’m extremely reserved and I can’t beg for roles or land one because I’m friends with filmmakers or producers. In Mumbai, there is a very professional hearing system in place and whatever work I have done there is by virtue of this, which is sorely lacking here ”, explains the actor known for his striking features.

With Bombay Begums still in the top ten shows on Netflix in India, we spoke with the lovely single mom of two grown sons about being a part of the hit series, her other projects and more. Excerpts:

Ekavali Khanna

You stood firm as Devyani Oniyal in Bombay Begums. How do you feel?

I was overwhelmed with the response and can’t thank casting director Shruti Mahajan enough for calling me for the audition. You know the show is a success when there is a mixed response with people questioning it or calling it a little bold or mature. And while the show is all about women, it’s not about denigrating men. My character Devyani is beautiful, well dressed, articulate, successful and a perfect woman in the eyes of society. But in the end, she turns out to be unscrupulous, defending a man who is a sexual predator and that says a lot about the woman. Bombay Begums effortlessly brought out the stories of these real women with all their frailties in tow.

How did you prepare for the role?

He was a very self-explanatory character and since the script was good I didn’t have to spend hours on research. Also, when you have good directors like Alankrita (Shrivastava) and Bornila (Chatterjee), more than half of your battle is won. To bring that extra layer of sophistication and entitlement to Devyani, who studied at Harvard, I also did a bit of research on Harvard University and its alumni.

Ekavali Khanna

How did he work with Pooja Bhatt?

Pooja is charming, very grounded and real. She is unpretentious, open about her identity and radiates a beautiful energy.

Does it still hurt that Tollywood never really gave you a chance?

At first it hurt but now I think it was good in a way since things opened up in Bollywood. In the Bengali film industry, I am still on the periphery.

What are your upcoming projects?

I just finished The Incomplete Man by Dhiraj Kotkar; Santosh Upadhyay’s Masoom Sawal, the second season of the Out of Love web series and will begin filming for another series in June.

Stay natural

Hair care: I oil my hair four days a week with regular coconut oil.

Diet: I eat everything, especially fish, vegetables and chicken with rice or chapatti. If I want something, I do it at home.

Healthy drink: Coconut water.

Exercise: Walk and run.

Fashion Code: I love to wear hand woven and chiffon sarees. But you will also see me in jeans and t-shirts.

Five wardrobe essentials: A pretty black saree, a red saree, jeans, a white shirt and a salwar kameez or sharara with a dupatta.

Beauty essentials in your bag: Lip gloss, sunscreen, perfume, disinfectant, kajal and a compact

Bombay Begums is streaming on Netflix.

