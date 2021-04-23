Star Trek actor Worf posts mystery video





Michael Dorn, who plays Worf in the Star Trek universe, posts a mysterious video to social media as he launches a sort of franchise comeback.

Michael Dorn, who plays Worf in theStar Trek franchise, posts a mysterious video tease on social media. Dorn started his franchiseStar Trek: The Next Generation, where he played Starfleet’s very first Klingon officer, Worf. He appeared in the seven seasons ofTNG and even continued to star in all four films with the cast of that series. Worf’s transition toStar Trek: Deep Space Ninehas deepened the character and he is regularly among the best ofStar Trekthe story of. The last few years have seen an explosionStar Trekcontent through CBS All Access (which is now Paramount +). The streaming service launched the latest batch ofhiking watch withStar Trek: Discoveryin 2017 and has several other shows on the way. So far onlyStar Trek: Picard created the service alongside Discovery, and the rest are at various stages of development. Newhiking broadcasts extended to both live action and animation. Moreover, finally, the next film in the franchise was due out recently in 2023, although few details on this project have been revealed. Related: Star Trek: The 4 Times Worf Died (& How) Wednesday, Dorn posted a rather mysterious post on social media. In one video, Dorn’s Worf can be seen through a glitch screen as he sends out some sort of distress signal. “This is the USS ArtemisHe says, though the whole message is hard to hear through the issues. Dorn offered small details, without putting a caption on the video, but it’s clear the Worf is actually animated. which simply says “#a d. “seems to indicate his participation in a video game. You can see Dorn’s post below. Earlier in the week, Dorn tweeted “I’ve just received the news, been called to action. Starfleet Calls. “This too was accompanied by a”#a d“more, so it is clear that hisStar Trek returnis not in any show or movie. Instead, it sounds like a confirmation that Dorn has provided his voice to the RPG game.Star Trek: Legends, which was recently released on Apple Arcade. It’s not quite the comeback that some fans were expecting, but it should always be a pleasure to play the game knowing that it contributed to Worf’s appearance. Earlier this year, Dorn commented on the possibility of himStar Trek: Picard like his comradeTNG actors Marina Sirtis, Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner. Dorn said it should be for a satisfying story, as he wouldn’t want to put on all of the Worf makeup for a cameo appearance. In that case,Star Trek fans may have to wait a bit longer to see Worf’s return in live-action form. For the moment they can playStar Trek: Legends to maybe catch up with them. More: Star Trek: Why Worf Was Never Supposed To Be A Regular Cast Member Source: Michael dorn/ Twitter Bucky Catching The Shield Shows Sam Really Is Captain America

About the Author Rachel Labonte

(1935 Articles published)

Rachel LaBonte is a news and reporting writer for Screen Rant with a deep passion for film and television. Recently graduated from Emerson College, she specialized in media arts production while specializing in screenwriting. She has been a writer since high school when she realized she was pretty good at it and joined as many entertainment clubs as possible while in college. Most notably, she wrote for Emerson’s website, Emertainment Monthly, and one of her film reviews won an Evvy (Emerson’s Student Award) for best review. Her deep love of movies led her to work in a movie theater for five years, which she loved despite angry customers. An avid reader who constantly buys books before reading the ones she already owns, Rachel is a huge fan of superheroes (especially of the Marvel variety) and wizards and will likely never be able to catch up with all of the movies. / TV shows she longs for. Look. More from Rachel Labonte







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos