Industry is not diversifying as fast as it should be over the past 50 years

The Oscars take place this Sunday and the actor categories show the diversity efforts of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
For working people under the line those involved in the daily pre-production, production and post-production studios agreed to diversify their workforce and created a training program for minorities in 1969. This happened after the Commission for Equal Employment Opportunities (EEOC) recommended that the Ministry of Justice file a complaint of discrimination.
KCRW talks about today’s Hollywood program and diversity with people who used to work in film / television: retired set designer Cheryal Kearney, retired cameraman Norm Langley and retired hairstylist Robert Stevenson.
Kearney thinks maybe things were different for her from others because of her gender. She said, I think what was a little easier for me than Norm or Robert, I’m a woman. And at the time, I think there were only men as set designers. Now there are a lot more women. Even though there are a lot more women right now, I think there is only one black set designer. And I don’t know if she’s part of the union. Things change, but they don’t change as fast as they should.
Cheryal Kearney on the set of The Addams Family. Photo courtesy of Cheryal Kearney.
Kearney explains that the navigation was not always smooth and that she had problems when shooting outdoors. I was there all the time, and I was at a place in Galveston, TX, and the producer took a bunch of us out for lunch or dinner. And they wouldn’t serve me. They said to her and said: We cannot serve her here. So we all left and went to another restaurant. But you know, it’s probably happening now too, it just depends on how far you are in the backwoods.
Langley began working in Hollywood in the early 1970s, when few people of color were doing this kind of work. He said of the other people on set: They just had their prejudices, their racism and everything else incorporated.
Langley says things aren’t changing fast enough. Because I worked for 38 years, I have been retired for 12 years, or 50 years. And we are discussing the same problem as when I walked in [the industry] in 1971.
Norm Langley on the set of the television series Picket Fences. Photo courtesy of Norm Langley.
He says he recently asked his union, Local 600, how diverse people in the industry are right now, and they didn’t deny that the numbers were low. That means it’s worse, or the same, Langley says.
He continues, and 50 years [in], you have to be able to make some type of change. And a program that lasted maybe five to eight years of training, and then it’s not good for another 42 years, I would say we have a long way to go then. A very long way to go.
Stevenson began working in the industry in 1969, when almost all hairdressers were women. He says he had to take precautions at work. I was working in Glendale and the drivers drew me a map and said, ‘You’re going down this road because we’re going to have guys going over there. So don’t go any other way, because if you have any concerns, we can help you.
Stevenson says that now when movies have more diverse cast, it also affects those who work below the line. It is changing now because there are more black actors and actresses so you have to put yourself in time if you want the job.
picture credit