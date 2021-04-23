Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in custody





Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is currently in Los Angeles custody after an alleged domestic violence incident. TMZ, who first reported the news, quotes law enforcement sources who said Ortiz-Magro’s arrest was for the crime of domestic violence, a serious problem for him, given that he is currently on probation due to a previous domestic violence charge he caught linked to his ex Jen. Harley. However, TMZ reports that Harley was in Las Vegas at the time of the incident, Ronnie looking after the couple’s daughter, Ariana, while she was traveling. Ariana is now with Ronnie’s brother and Jenn is reportedly back from Vegas to look for her. Ronnie’s attorney, Scott Leemon, told TMZ: “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need more time to investigate further. As such, we will not be making any further statements at this time. Ortiz-Magro was arrested in October 2019 for allegedly hitting Harley, chasing her with a knife and resisting arrest. Of his seven misdemeanor charges arising from the incident, two were dismissed in February 2020. The two were also involved in a separate domestic violence incident in January 2020 where Harley allegedly assaulted Ortiz-Magro by poking him in the eye with eyeliner. Meanwhile, in May 2019, Harley was arrested after calling the police to report an intruder with a gun. However, upon arrival, police took her into custody on an arrest warrant dating from a police report Ortiz-Magro filed for allegedly throwing an ashtray at him during an argument. at a Las Vegas nightclub on New Years Eve. Is everything clear now?

