‘Mortal Kombat’ review | Hollywood journalist

Newcomer Simon McQuoid is rebooting the future film franchise based on the long-running series of games.



A quarter of a century has passed since Hollywood first adapted the arcade classic Mortal combat, with a film that launched newcomer Paul WS Anderson in his career making bad but hugely profitable films full of CG chaos (and a side career that baffles those casual moviegoers who confuse him with two writers of the same name but slightly brighter).

This year’s newcomer is Simon McQuoid, whose version of Mortal combat abandons the original character Johnny Cage but revives most of the others dating from the 1992 Midways game. A B movie that would benefit tremendously from a little scriptwit and cast charisma, it’s not as aggressively hacky than PWSA’s work, but it comes up against problems it was not faced with in 1995: namely, the bar has been raised a bit for films in which teams of overpowered young people fight to save the world. ‘universe. While fans of the game may enjoy this riff on familiar characters and kill, Kombat seems pretty rinky-dink compared to the thrill rides that Marvel regularly throws.

A prelude set in 17th century Japan features one of the series’ best-known fighters, who (unfortunately, as he’s probably the best actor here) will spend most of the film offscreen: Hiroyuki Sanada plays Hanzo Hasashi, the only survivor of a clan who is being exterminated by Bi-Han (Joe Taslim). We come just as the latter kills the wife and son of the ancients, encasing them in ice that grows out of his own body, hence the alias Bi-Hans, Sub-Zero. Hanzo himself is left for dead, but Hells had nothing against him: when he returns in the final act, hell has turned into Scorpio.

These days, we meet the failed caged fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan), who never understood why he has a birthmark in the shape of a dragon’s head. He’s about to find out.

Two former Special Forces soldiers, Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) and Jax (Mehcad Brooks), have uncovered a mysterious centuries-old ritual in which champions from various dominions (like our Earthrealm and the dark Outworld) hold high-stakes tournaments. Epic: If Earthrealm loses one of these tournaments again, all of humanity will be ruled by the evil Shang Tsung (Chin Han) from Outworlds.

According to vets, Coles ‘tattoo marks him as an heir to Hanzos’ legacy. Teamed up with a sketchy Australian mercenary named Kano (Josh Lawson, who tries to make up for the lack of crackle in his dialogues with trowel arrogance), they must all find the temple of Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), who can turn them into heroes who save the planet.

There’s more to the plot, including the introduction of two already-trained champions (Ludi Lin, Max Huang) and a series of CG-enhanced villainous villains, none of which are as interesting as Sub-Zero, including the powers provide a couple of real strengths here. (Watch him freeze an opponent squirting blood into a dagger! Watch the individual pellets from a shotgun hit slow to a snail beat as they approach him!) MK the fans the most is not the plot but the killings.

Regular action fans should understand that this franchise, despite its many nods to Asian cinema, is not very interested in advancing the art of chop-socky on the big screen. Throw a dart at a list of martial arts movies and you’ll find action sequences better staged than those offered by McQuoid and the company. They care more about pairing colorful characters with superhuman powers and then seeing how one kills the other. The franchise’s so-called fatalities can get pretty bloody, sometimes replicating in-game moves: yes, a man who wears a razor-sharp hat reminiscent of Captain Americas’ shield turns him into a circular saw and slices his opponent into two lengthwise. It’s not as grotesquely misogynistic and sexualized here as it is in the game. But still, come on. at.

Even so, the murders mostly lack the kind of shocking thrill offered by the fuller, more unrepentant genre imagery. While the filmmakers really wanted to please the bloodthirsty devotees by getting an R rating (and threw plenty of free kisses into the dialogue to seal the deal), you get the feeling they don’t want to alienate either. ordinary viewers. The result is a kombat that isn’t as viscerally deadly as it would like. Scream impeccable! Victory! whatever you want, but it’s just a regular product hoping enough people buy it to justify a sequel.

