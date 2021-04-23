Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested over domestic violence allegation in Los Angeles





Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested Thursday after he was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, Fox News confirmed. Sources from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told Fox News that the “Jersey Shore” star, 35, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. local time for a California Criminal Code violation of domestic violence with injuries and previous incident. Ortiz-Magro is currently on probation after agreeing to a plea deal in a previous domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, who is the mother of Ortiz-Magros’ daughter, Ariana, aged three. A source close to the former couple told Fox News on Thursday that Harley was not involved in the latest suspected Ortiz-Magros incident and that the reality star “is in Vegas and now on her way to Los Angeles. to get his daughter back “. RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO RELEASES AFFAIR OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: REPORT In a statement to Fox News Thursday, Ortiz-Magro’s attorneys said they “had just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie” and therefore “needed more time to investigate further.” “As such, we will not be making any further statements at this time,” the note read. “ JERSEY SHORE ” STAR RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO TAZED, ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FELONY As of May 2020, Ortiz-Magro did not challenge a single count of domestic assault and battery and one count of resisting arrest, We weekly reported at the time. Ortiz-Magros’ arrest on Thursday could spell disaster for him, as part of his previous plea deal was serving 36 months of probation. He was also ordered to perform 30 days of court-mandated community service in his state of residence, which at the time was Nevada, the Los Angeles City Attorneys Office said at the time. . Additionally, in order to complete the mandatory three-year probation period, the MTV reality TV star had to do 52 weeks of domestic violence treatment in Nevada and was also required to pay Family Services $ 20,000. Jewish de Los Angeles, a women’s shelter located in Los Angeles. A source close to the case told the outlet at the time that Ortiz-Magro had already started taking compulsory courses some three months before his probation “of his own free will, and not because he was being asked to do so. had ordered “. ‘JERSEY SHORE’ STAR RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO ‘SEEKS CUSTODY OF DAUGHTER AFTER INCIDENT WITH EX Ortiz-Magro’s plea deal in May 2020 came after his arrest in October 2019 following an alleged altercation with Harley at an Airbnb in the Los Angeles area. At the time, he was accused of slapping, hitting and threatening to kill Harley, the mother of his now three-year-old daughter Ariana. Harley received a protection order against Ortiz-Magro, however, it was lifted soon after. ‘JERSEY SHORE’ STAR RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO ACCUSES EX JEN HARLEY OF ABANDONING HIS DAUGHTER The reality TV star then appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom in November 2019 where he denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the seven offenses he was charged with in the incident: domestic violence, endangerment children, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment. and two counts of resisting arrest. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Two of the charges for wielding a deadly weapon and making criminal threats were dropped in February 2020.

