Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, and more …

Pooja Bhatt feels survivor’s guilt amid second wave of Covid deaths

Bombay– Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to social media on Thursday to express that she felt the guilt of a survivor over the number of deaths during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pooja also searched politicians saying they had blood on their hands so they would not be prepared for the disaster.

“Does anyone else feel the guilt of the survivors? I certainly am. Every death I hear about is like a blow. The system failed us and how. The political class has blood on their hands. So as not to prepare. To send a message that all is well ”. To let us fend for ourselves, ”Pooja Bhatt tweeted.

The actress-filmmaker’s tweet comes just a day after Maharashtra witnessed a new record number of Covid-19 deaths, as well as an increase in the number of active cases.

Raveena Tandon: Need for stronger movements against lobbies, corruption, land sharks

Bombay– Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to social media on Thursday to talk about the need for stronger political will and citizen awareness to launch movements against lobbies, corruption and sharks land. On Earth Day, the actress also reminded fans of the need to keep all that remains on the planet on a “war footing”.

“I can’t think of any derogatory message to write #earthday all we need to keep of all that is left needs to be done on a war footing, it will take us centuries to undo the damage that has already been done, but we we need stronger political will and conscious citizens to launch stronger movements against lobbies, corruption and land sharks. More initiatives to protect our forests and our wildlife. Join your NGOs and local organizations to help and participate. #Earthday, ”Raveena shared in an Instagram post.

Emphasizing the need to preserve our environment, Raveena also shared the photo of a protester holding a banner that read, “When all the trees are felled, when all the animals are dead, when all the waters are poisoned, when all the air is dangerous to breathe, only then you will find out that you cannot eat money. “

Athiya Shetty is ‘Earth Child’ on Earth Day

Bombay– Actress Athiya Shetty posted a photo posing in the wilderness on Earth Day on Thursday.

“Child of the earth,” she wrote with the image, where she is seen sitting in a white dress amidst sprawling vegetation.

Fans loved the photo and flattering comments poured in all day.

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya was last seen in the 2019 release, “Motichoor Chaknachoor” starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her Bollywood debut in the movie “Hero” in 2015, and was also seen in the movie “Mubarakan”.

Aahana Kumra: grateful to wake up alive every day

Bombay– Actress Aahana Kumra took to social media on Thursday to express how grateful she can wake up alive every day in a country begging for help and that its leaders are unable to find a solution.

Aahana’s message comes as India battles a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and suffers heavy loss of life and a high number of positive cases on a daily basis.

Aahana shared some photos and videos from her scuba diving experience at the Great Barrier Reef, Australia, on Instagram on Earth Day, while making her comment.

“I woke up this morning feeling lost and helpless! A nation that asks for help and looks at its leaders who have no solution! Grateful to wake up alive everyday !! I never thought I would feel these emotions! she wrote.

“I experienced some of my most favorite moments! Back to austraila and the first time I dived in open water! My first dive at the Great Barrier Reef! she remembers.

“We will survive and hopefully live to see more of life’s beautiful moments!” With that hope I wish everyone a #happyearthday today! Let’s all do our best to save the earth or Mother Nature knows how to show us her anger! And then karma always finds you !! She added.

Arjun Rampal tests negative, says rapid recovery from vaccine

Bombay– Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor had been battling the virus for almost a week, and he says he managed to recover so quickly because he had already taken the first dose of the vaccine.

“My prayers for all this suffering and the families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two negative tests. God was kind. One of the main reasons doctors tell me I recovered so quickly is because I took my first dose of the vaccine, making the viral load very low with no symptoms. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to continue to take all safety precautions. Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don’t turn positive. Stay safe, be smart. This too should pass. Love and light. #recovered, ”Arjun Rampal shared in an Instagram post.

On Saturday, the actor wrote on Instagram to inform that he had tested positive and was living in isolation. (IANS)