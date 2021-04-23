PGA tackles bullying in Hollywood after Rudin’s allegations





The Producers Guild of America is forming a task force to examine bullying among its members following allegations against veteran producer Scott Rudin. Without naming the beleaguered Oscar-winning producer, the nonprofit trade group, which represents the interests of some 8,000 members of the production team across television, new media and film, said in a statement Thursday that it would expand its independent production safety initiative to include anti-bullying training. The group said it would also form a task force to look at bullying among its members and the industry in general. We are deeply disturbed and disheartened by the persistent allegations of workplace harassment and abuse in our industry, and we support those who speak out against such violence and bullying in all its forms, the PGA said in a statement. We need to work together to make our industry a fairer and safer place for everyone involved, regardless of their level or role. The move follows an exposure in the Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that detailed allegations of physical and psychological bullying at work by Rudin. The activists behind #PayUpHollywood have been highlighting for over a year the abuse that assistants in particular suffer while working in the film and television industry. We are committed to working with our colleagues in other organizations to eradicate this behavior, said the Producers Guild. The group did not say if they would take action against the veteran producer. Rudin, who is best known for No Country for Old Men and The Social Network, has said he will retire from Broadway and film and television projects he is attached to. Rudin was called in for alleged abusive behavior in a Hollywood journalist article published on April 7. Among the allegations: that the tycoon threw a stapler and a baked potato at colleagues; slammed a computer screen over the hand of an assistant; regularly berated and fired those who worked for him; and has gone through more than 100 assistants in five years. Much has been written about my story of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am deeply sorry for the pain my behavior has caused individuals, directly and indirectly, Rudin wrote, in part, in a statement to the Washington post . After a period of reflection, I made the decision to no longer actively participate in our Broadway productions, with immediate effect. Independent film studio A24 has also reportedly severed ties with the producer, according to Deadline. Newsletter In the entertainment industry The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis, and insight on everything from streaming wars to production and what it all means for the future. Enter e-mail address



