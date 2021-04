Resorts World Las Vegas Premier Star TV Commercials

Resorts World Las Vegas today released a striking overview video of the highly anticipated 3,500-room luxury resort that will open on June 24. Strip in over a decade. In true Vegas style, the short, titled Stay Fabulous, offers viewers an immersive glimpse of the incredible entertainment that Resorts World will soon be hosting, thanks to its West Concerts / AEG Presents and Zouk Group partnerships. The ad features appearances by some of music’s biggest stars: Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Tisto and Zedd. THE ADVERTISEMENT The video takes viewers on a magical, larger-than-life journey through a series of fantastic worlds that imaginatively illustrate aspects of the upscale hospitality soon to be found at Resorts World Las Vegas. The news follows a couple of visitors as they set out to explore the resort, meeting some of its most notable occupants along the way: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, Tisto and Zeddeach, who rule on their own whimsical kingdom. Each colored sphere is inspired by a signature experience soon to be offered on-site, from day and night life to dining, games and entertainment. Several music industry superstars make appearances in a series of highly dynamic vignettes that blend live action with extravagant virtual sets and CGI elements. Using game engine technologies to blur the lines between real and digital action elements, “Stay Fabulous” sets a new standard for Las Vegas resort marketing. As the first video ad filmed on a live virtual set, Stay Fabulous marks the first implementation of this technology in a large-scale commercial shoot. “The concept of Stay Fabulous captures the essence of the Resorts World Las Vegas brand, where guests are encouraged to embrace their individuality and create their own version of fabulous,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “With stunning visuals and special appearances by leading artists, the ad provides a glimpse of the incredible experiences that await when our doors open in June.” As the station’s first national branding campaign, Stay Fabulous is slated to air on television as part of selective marketing when the Oscars air, as well as online and via streaming services.







