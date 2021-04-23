Essence Black Women in Hollywood 2021 Awards: Zendaya, Whoopi Goldberg and Michaela Coel honored

In his acceptance speech, Coel detailed a disastrous meeting with Hollywood studio executives and a party night with Janelle Mone: “I just can’t wait to be here and I appreciate the invitation to sit down at your. table.”



In a typical Oscar week, Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards are a celebrity luncheon filled with tears and laughter, by invitation only, celebrating black female talent in the industry. This year, Essences, which hosted the event for the 14th time, called for a more pandemic-friendly virtual approach, although it still has a lot of emotion.

“Obviously there aren’t hundreds of people in the room with us,” said Laverne Cox, who hosted the show that honored Zendaya, Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel and Andra Day. “It’s a global pandemic, folks.”

The theme for this year’s awards show, which was recorded on a Hollywood soundstage on April 3 and aired on Essence.com on April 22, was “Mastering Our Stories.” “A lot of us, especially women of color, don’t always have the opportunity to tell our stories, but feel alone enough empowered to own them,” Cox said.

the Orange is the new black star opened the show with a Bridgerton parody, Bridgerton is the new black, wearing a towering wig and speaking with an English accent as “Lady Whistleup”, a character inspired by the voices of anonymous columnist Julie Andrews in Shonda Rhimess, a 19th century Netflix hit.

In the middle of the celebration, the winners gave serious speeches, including a striking speech by Coel, which was presented by #MeToo movement creator Tarana Burke and honored for her HBO series. I can destroy you. Coel, who is British, described the 12 days she spent in Hollywood in her lifetime, including a four-day jetlagged trip during which she met American network executives after her premiere was released. UK series, Chewing gum, and presented a version of what would become I can destroy you.

“When I think back to that meeting, I think the leadership found me unstable,” Coel said. “Maybe frantic and terrified eyes. Maybe because I had no treatment or a driver. Maybe because shortly after the meeting I was found asleep behind a truck at the scene. . The jet lag was too much and it was so hot, so I crouched down I went down and slept on the floor. I don’t know if I would do a show with me. To the sister who woke me up and brought me a bottle of water, thank you. “

Coel also shared the story of another very different trip to Hollywood, when she flew on the spur of the moment to accept Janelle Mones’ invitation to an evening watching the movie that accompanied the release of 2018 singers album. Dirty computer. At the party, Coel first met Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland and Mone, and ended up spending the night in the house where Mone and his crew were staying. “I’m a visitor,” Coel says of being honored as a black woman in Hollywood. “I’m just looking forward to being here and grateful for the invitation to sit at your table, to have had room here, to receive water, a warm welcome, hugs, emojis magnets. There is only one thing to do with this honor. It is to honor you. “

Day nominated for an Oscar for her role in Hulus USA vs Billie Holiday, reflected on the role Essence had played in her career by giving her her first cover and her first red carpet. “I want to express how grateful I am to black women, because we are constantly breaking up on each other,” Day said. “You are my sisters.”

Goldberg also spoke about the role black women and Essence have played in her life and career, describing when she first saw the 50-year-old magazine as a teenager.

“You made it a little easier, a little more enjoyable to get through all the Hollywood mishaps,” Goldberg said. “I have been a black woman all my life. Being a black woman in the world isn’t always the easiest thing. Essence has always made it clear that we are to be none other than the idea of ​​a black woman. Thank you for allowing me to do this. be myself, even if it could be a little strange at times. “

The event included a pre-show hosted by Storm Reid, which will also host Essence Hollywood House, a series of talks with black creatives from shows and films, including Bridgerton, Precarious and Judas and the Black Messiah which will air on Essence.com on April 23.