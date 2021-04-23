City Foundry STL announces lineup for summer outdoor concerts





The live music series runs through June 23 and features touring artists The Floozies, Andy Frasco and John Moreland, as well as local and regional artists.

ST. LOUIS City Foundry STL on Thursday announced plans to move its popular concert series outside for the summer, with notable touring artists The Floozies, Andy Frasco and John Moreland lined up to perform. Until June 23, attendees can enjoy live music while being immersed in the cityscape of the historic foundry. City Foundry was developed to be a place where people can come together to eat, drink and experience a sense of community, said Will Smith of City Foundry STL. Outdoor concerts are yet another facet of how this historic space comes to life for the Saint-Louis. The concert series, in collaboration with Jamo presents, started indoors at the end of March. Security measures have been put in place to socially keep spectators away. Visit the Jamo website to learn more about security protocols and ticketing pods. The Floozies will perform for two nights, April 30 and May 1 at 8 p.m., and that last show is sold out. Known for their high-energy live shows, Andy Frasco & The UN take the stage at 8 p.m. on June 23. The John Morelands show will take place at 8 p.m. on May 9. Masks will be required for participants when entering or leaving the site, when they leave their designated modules and when interacting with site staff. One-way line systems will keep traffic organized. Strict hygiene protocols include complete sanitation of the venue during and after each performance. Jamo Presents worked closely with the St. Louis health department to secure approval for these plans. Tickets are available on Jamo Presents website, which are sold in seated group pod arrangements with a capacity ranging from 2 to 6 people. Seventeen of the first 24 indoor shows at City Foundry have sold out, said Drew Jameson of Jamo Presents. There aren’t many places in the country right now where you can see live music up to four nights a week in a socially remote setting, especially outdoors. Dates of the Foundry’s summer concerts: Bayou in the Lou Day 1 with the Red and Black Brass Band, the Scandeleros at 6 p.m. on April 24 ($ 15 – $ 20)

Bayou in the Lou Day 2 with the Funky Butt Brass Band, Big Chief at 3 p.m. on April 25 ($ 15 – $ 20)

Sean Canans Voodoo Celebrates Willie Nelsons 88th Birthday at 7:30 p.m. on April 29 ($ 12 – $ 22)

The Floozies Night 1 at 8 p.m. April 30 ($ 40 – $ 45)

The Floozies Night 2 (sold out) at 8 p.m. on May 1 ($ 40)

Sean Canans Voodoo honoring Bruce Springsteen at 7:30 p.m. on May 6 ($ 12 – $ 23)

The Grooveliner and Hazard to Ya Booty at 8 p.m. on May 7 ($ 15 – $ 20)

Old Salt Union at 8 p.m. on May 8 ($ 20 – $ 25)

John Moreland at 8 p.m. on May 9 ($ 20 – $ 25)

Neal Francis at 8 p.m. on May 14 ($ 17.50 – $ 20)

Midwest Avengers at 8 p.m. on May 15 ($ 15 – $ 20)

NandoSTL, Retro Champ, Tommo, GQu3, Concert Black (Blake Hernton) at 8 p.m. on May 21 ($ 15 – $ 20)

Haley’s case at 8 p.m. on May 22 ($ 17.50 – $ 22.50)

Boulevard Magnolia et Frères Lazaroff at 4 p.m. on May 23 ($ 5 $ 20)

Dave Grelles Playadors at 8 p.m. on May 28 ($ 15 – $ 20)

Motown Mondays at 7 p.m. on May 31 ($ 10 – $ 15)

Andy Frasco and the UN at 8 p.m. on June 23 ($ 27 – $ 33) To stay up to date with progress at City Foundry STL (3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis), please visit www.cityfoundrystl.com.

