Leslie Jordan Opens Up About Instagram Fame With New Book, New Album | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Around this time last year, when much of the world was on lockdown due to the pandemic, Leslie Jordan started posting daily videos of himself on Instagram.
The actor known for his roles in the American Horror Story and Will & Grace franchise stayed close to his family in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and was bored.
Lots of Jordan’s videos included him asking how are you going? He called his followers bigger downers. Sometimes he would post stories on Hollywood or her childhood growing up with identical twin sisters and their mom, as he calls it. Other times he’s done silly things like completing an indoor obstacle course. He quickly became a bright spot during an otherwise dark time, and his followers grew.
Someone called from california and said oh honey you left viral. And I said, no, no, I don’t have Covid. I’m just in Tennessee, “Jordan said. Celebrities like Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Alba and Anderson Cooper, as well as brands like Reebok and Lululemon, would post comments.
Soon he became obsessed with how many views and followers he had because there wasn’t much else going on.
For a while there, it was like obsessive. And I thought, this is ridiculous. Stop stop stop. ‘ You know, it almost became, if it didn’t happen on Instagram, it didn’t happen. And I thought, you’re 65, first of all. You are not a teenager. “”
The spotlight opened up new opportunities. Earlier this month, he released a gospel album titled Companys Comin with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder and Tanya Tucker. He also has a new book called How Yall Doing ?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived. This is Jordan’s second book. His first, My Trip Down the Red Carpet was released in 2008.
That kind of treatment dealt with all the angst and growing up gay in the Baptist church and la, la, la, la, la. And this one, I just wanted to tell stories. “In How Y’all Doing, Jordan writes about his work with Lady Gaga on American Horror Story,” how her meeting with Carrie Fisher led Debbie Reynolds to name her mother, and the Shetland pony he got as a child named Midnight.
Jordan says it was difficult to spell out what he wanted to write because he was a storyteller by nature.
It is very southern. If I had to learn a lesson or something when I was a kid, I was told a story. “
As there is no shortage of anecdotes, Jordan ends the book by saying that there is more to come. “It’s not an eternal farewell,” he writes, “but he won’t say if there is an official plan for more, just that if this book works well, he would love to write another.”
Now that the world has reached the one-year mark of the pandemic, Jordan is less Instagram dependent. Sometimes he has to remember to post something new and may search for content.
I didn’t plan it at all, ”he said of his soaring quarantine. People say to me: Tell me what you did, because I want to have a lot of followers. ‘ I have no idea. I remember the day he got to a million. Now it’s almost 6 million … I’ll tell you where it helps, when they are going to negotiate the money, ”he laughs.
Jordan, who was most recently in the Fox comedy Call Me Kat starring Mayim Bialik and the United States vs. Billie Holiday, said he made the decision at age 60 to treat showbiz as a regular job. and go out every night. At six o’clock the curtain falls. TV and movies, see, that’s my job. I have other things that I do besides that. These days Jordan spends much of his free time taking riding lessons and getting ready for his first horse show in June.
