4 Heroes of Bollywood movies that are best compatible with Leo women

Leos are fun, energetic, and attention-seeking who love to talk, lead, and be admired. So, here are 4 Bollywood movie heroes who are best compatible with Leo women.

Leos are born between July 23 and August 22. The main feature of their personality is that they are the greatest attention seekers. They always want to be in the spotlight and if they can’t get it, they will go to some extent to be the center of attention. They have a fiery personality and are daring, courageous. These are the people who don’t want to do the same things as other people, they want to be quirky and do different things. They love to lead, talk, admire, and receive praise and respect from everyone. Have you ever thought about which hero character from Bollywood movies would be most compatible with Leo women? Take a look at it.

Kabir Mehra – Dil Dhadakne Do

Kabir Mehra is one of the most eye-catching characters in the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. Just like Leos, it is the life of the party. He enjoys helping people with new ideas to get the love of their life. He never gets tired of being the center of attention doing different things while cruising. So this character is highly compatible with Leo women.

Ricky Bahl – Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl

Another hero character who is compatible with Leo women is Ricky Bahl in Ladies vs.Ricky Bahl. In the movie itself, we learn how much Ricky enjoys being the center of attention and how he loves being admired by women. Aside from his habit of cheating on them, his overall personality is very much compatible with Leo girls.

Bunny Singh – Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani

This character complements Leo’s passionate travel personality. Bunny Singh is a fun person who wants to travel around the world, discover new things and meet new people. This is exactly what the Leos would like to do. So this character is also compatible with Leo girls.

Raj Malhotra – Dilwale Dulhania Leh Jayenge

Although a retro character, this personality complements all Leo women in a meticulous way. Raj Malhotra is also the life of the party, who is a carefree, witty and fun person. We get several examples in the movie, of how Raj creates funny moments with his sarcastic demeanor. But at the same time, he cares a lot about others and is always there to help anyone. And that’s what all Leo women would love to do.

