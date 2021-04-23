‘ER’ reunion: George Clooney jokes his wife Amal when watching ‘ER’ for the first time was ‘a disaster for my marriage’

But according to husband and actor George Clooney, Dr. Doug Ross’ many alliances have met with disapproval.
“It was a very, very disastrous thing for me because I forgot all the terrible things I had done as Dr Ross,” Clooney joked at a casting meeting for Stars In The House, for the benefit of the Waterkeeper Alliance. “My wife continues, ‘Is that it? Are you done? Season 3 – are you finally settling in with Nurse Hathaway? It was a disaster for my marriage.”
The comment drew laughs – one of many during the evening – from other former “ER” stars on the virtual reunion, including Julianna Marguiles, Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle and Gloria Reuben, who helped corral the cast for the event.
Clooney added that his wife’s proofreading gave him an even greater appreciation for what he and his colleagues produced over 25 years ago.
“I have to say, you know, it’s awesome TV,” he said.
That said, much of the cast remains skeptical that a reboot would ever be in the cards, even with the show’s resurgence in popularity in the streaming age. (Every episode of the mega-hit was made available to stream via Hulu in 2019.)
“I don’t think you can do it at the level where we did it,” he said.
“I think it was chic to [creator John Wells] not to franchise it and go “ER: New York” or “ER: LA,” ”Wyle added.
Marguiles agreed.
“I don’t think you can restart it,” she said. “I think that’s what George said – you can’t capture lightning in a bottle twice. I think you have to leave what was so beautiful and move on. Looks like it would give it back to me. cheaper.”
Ming-Na Wen, who played Jing-Mei Chen on the show, added, “I’d love to do a reboot just so I can hang out with this group of people.”
