China and Hollywood: the end of the story

If Chloe Zhao catches one of the Oscars for which she is nominated on Sunday night, she will make history as the first Chinese woman to break into the upper echelons of Hollywood.

Nomadland, his film about drifting Amazon warehouse workers in Central America, is widely regarded as the most coveted award favorite: The Best Picture. Zhao, born in Beijing in February, became the first Asian woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Director and would break other records with an Oscar under her belt.

But its rise drew fire from nationalists in China, after commentators unearthed a 2013 interview in which Zhao described the country as a place where “there are lies everywhere.” Marketing for Nomadland, published by Searchlight Pictures, owned by Disney, has recently been released on Chinese social networks.

The Chinese government has asked local media to reduce coverage of the Oscars this year, according to Bloomberg, after the Zhao controversy and the appointment of a documentary on the Hong Kong protests. Some Chinese cinemas contacted by the Financial Times said they had canceled previously announced screenings of Nomadland, which was scheduled for an outing in the art house on Friday.

The freeze shows how the world’s two most important film markets, after years of joint ventures and co-investments, diverge.

China has improved in film making, following a decade-long effort to create its own well-produced blockbusters. The number of American films in decline for decades, leaving Hollywood studios more dependent than ever on China’s nascent market for revenue. But they increasingly fail to reach the Chinese public.

The decoupling is part of the larger breakdown in US-China relations in recent years, with costly implications for companies caught in the middle. Disney, for example, is among a growing list of multinationals that have struggled to navigate the ethical and political minefield around China’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims.

The stake for Hollywood is the $ 9 billion a year generated at the Chinese box office before the pandemic – more valuable than ever because streaming, which brings them less money, becomes the main objective of the largest groups of entertainment.

“It looks more and more like [the box office] will be additional income for streaming, ”said Jeff Bock, exhibitor relations analyst. “China will be the first market.”

But Tinseltown can no longer take it for granted that Chinese viewers will prefer its offers.

“In a few years, we will be able to present films with a production value similar to that of the United States. At that point, I don’t think the big studios can still be so powerful in the Chinese market, ”predicts Shawn Xiang Yue, who produced the Chinatown Detective films, a popular slapstick comedy franchise from Wanda Pictures.

A cinema reopened in Shanghai last summer © Alex Plavevski / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock



Last year, China toppled the United States to become the world’s largest movie market by revenue. This was in part due to Covid-19, which left US cinemas empty for much of 2020, while Chinese theaters reopened earlier.

The results are startling. The eight films nominated for Best Oscar 2020 film combined grossed $ 35 million at the box office, up from $ 700 million the year before. China, meanwhile, achieved $ 3 billion in movie ticket sales in 2020.

China’s rise above the United States was widely anticipated. China’s film industry hit an ‘inflection point’ around 2016, when its tech and storytelling skills became as competitive as Hollywood’s, says Aynne Kokas, a Chinese film expert at the University. from Virginia.

Chinese producers put it more bluntly. “It’s a booming market. We’re pretty confident in five years [China] will certainly be the biggest market with or without the impact of the pandemic, ”Yue said.

“When Donald Trump took office, we all saw the arrogance, and at the same time, we saw the arrogance of Hollywood studios,” Yue said, declining to say which companies he was referring to. “They are careful with Chinese money. But they don’t care what the public wants. The audience is pissed off.

Yue hired American production staff, leveraging the expertise of Hollywood’s well-established talent pool, which is large and cheaper than that of China. The United States has been making films for a century, while China only started allowing private producers to direct films on their own in 2003, leaving the industry to catch up in the past decade.

He filmed Detective Chinatown 2 in New York, hiring of American actors and 600 local cameramen. The film went on to gross $ 544 million in 2018.

“The financial incentives are there [in China] do bigger and bigger things, do theirs Star Wars or AvengersSaid Namit Malhotra, Managing Director of DNEG, a London-based special effects company that has won Academy Awards for films such as Start and Blade runner. DNEG worked on The eight hundred, a Chinese production on the Battle of Shanghai that was the highest grossing film in the world in 2020. It was the first Chinese film shot entirely on Imax cameras.

“We’re in the middle of a conversation about a few Chinese projects that might be as good, if not bigger, than some of the projects in the west,” Malhotra said, pointing to the big-budget sci-fi productions that were “as high end as any Hollywood studio would ask us for.”

Over the past decade, Hollywood blockbusters have gone from dominating the Chinese top 10 box office to fighting for a place alongside local productions.

According to the National Commission for the Management of the Special Fund for the Development of the Chinese Film Industry, imported films accounted for less than 16% of the total box office in 2020, up from 36% in 2019.

Recent Hollywood films have had mixed reviews in China The latest in the ‘Wonder Woman’ series launched by Warner Bros. in US theaters and online on the same day

$ 40 million The disappointing number of Disney’s ‘Mulan’ made in China $ 25 million ‘Wonder Woman: 1984’ also suffered a lackluster Chinese box office performance $ 165 million ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ has made a respectable sum since its March release – an encouraging sign

Some major Hollywood films have notably bombed in China recently, such as Mulan, the live-action Disney film spent several years preparing to target Chinese audiences, spending $ 200 million to shoot in China and New Zealand. The film was met with a nationalist backlash in China and ultimately only grossed $ 40 million in the country. Wonder Woman: 1984, the sequel to the hit film starring Gal Gadot, grossed $ 25 million in China, less than a third of the $ 90 million its 2017 predecessor brought in.

Some executives expect US blockbusters to continue to generate significant returns in China, once Hollywood studios re-release their films as the pandemic subsides. Godzilla vs. Kong, a Warner Bros. epic, has grossed a respectable $ 165 million in China since its release on March 26, an encouraging sign.

Rich Gelfond, Managing Director of Imax, expected that “there would still be a huge appetite for Hollywood films” in China. “I would say an analogy: people still want to eat out even if they haven’t left their kitchen in the last year,” he said. “It’s hard to generalize about anything last year.”

Hollywood has always faced state-imposed limits on its ability to reach and benefit Chinese audiences. Beijing’s film industry regulator maintains a quota of 34 imported films per year, and importers can only keep 25% of box office revenue – the remaining revenue goes to state-owned China Film Group or Huaxia Movie.

But under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has stepped up its demands for censorship of American films, according to a report released last year by PEN America, a nonprofit group that advocates free speech.

“Hollywood Decision-Makers More and More Consider the CCP’s Desires [Chinese Communist party) censor when deciding what film projects to greenlight, what content these films contain, who should work on the films and what messages the films should implicitly or explicitly contain”, PEN warned.

At the same time, Xi has repeatedly called for Chinese cinema to be a confident expression of the country’s culture, history and society — as interpreted by the Chinese Communist party. “To raise national cultural soft power, we must make efforts to spread . . . the values of socialism with Chinese characteristics,” he said in a speech in 2014.

China has long regarded the Oscar awards as the apex of American culture, said Kokas. “When [the South Korean film] Parasite won the Oscar [last year], Chinese media wondered: why didn’t a Chinese filmmaker win an Oscar? “

“This is a major challenge facing the Chinese film market. You can make films that meet government guidelines, and you can make creative films, ”she added. “It is very difficult to create one that meets both of these requirements.”