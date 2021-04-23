‘Mortal Kombat’ review: New movie raises blood, but it’s not a winner

Coming about a quarter of a century after an earlier release and sequel, the film marks the debut of Australian commercial director Simon McQuoid’s feature film, with “Aquaman” director James Wan among the producers. The clear hope is to turn this into another franchise, while still leaving enough scattered limbs and blood to satisfy those who just can’t wait to hear someone yell “Finish it!”
For the uninitiated (and thanks for coming this far), the minimal plot involves a newly introduced character, mixed martial artists fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan), who is recruited to fight on behalf of ‘Earthrealm against the evil forces of Emperor Shang of Outworld. Tsung (Chin Han).
It turns out that Cole is wearing what he thought was a birthmark, which actually identifies him as one of the chosen ones to protect his world, with a historical legacy he is unaware of. He is put on this path by Jax (Mehcad Brooks), after an out-of-nowhere attack from the Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) which sprays ice.
“Mortal Kombat” is a tolerable exercise in mythology and worldbuilding up to this point, but then the movie turns into an extended training streak, and the story, as it is, ends. sort of. It bounces back with a series of battles as Defenders must discover and implement their unique talents, leaving buckets of blood and crude anatomy lessons in their wake.
The mix of martial arts style combat and special effects, such as an imposing four-armed opponent, gives the film a distinctive visual flair, but perhaps reading the audience there is no effort to bring a dimension to the characters.
Instead, the main mission seems to be to rectify the watered-down violence of the previous version. All that’s left, then, is the hunt for the “wow” moments during battles, spawning a couple of that seem horrific enough to produce the desired effect.
“Mortal Kombat” is within its rights to take the material semi-seriously, but does so taking itself a little too seriously, given the rote nature of the game’s translation – however popular it continues in that form. – on the screen. (The film was released by Warner Bros., as CNN, a unit of WarnerMedia.)
Nothing is likely to deter those excited for the film from seeing it, and the better-than-expected debut of Warner Bros.’s “Godzilla vs. Kong”. suggest that there is an understandable appetite right now for big, stupid actions. For those on the fence, however, “Mortal Kombat” is hardly worth starting, let alone ending.
“Mortal Kombat” hits theaters and on HBO Max April 23. It is noted R.
