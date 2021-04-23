Singers and music fans mourn the death of Farid Sabri who gave Bollywood evergreen songs like Der Na Ho Jaye: The Tribune India





Famous for his raw and energetic style of performing the traditional qawwali repertoire, Farid Sabri of Sabri Brothers was killed on Wednesday due to severe pneumonia in a Jaipur hospital. He was 58 years old. Reports suggest he had been ill for the past four-five days and that his condition worsened on Tuesday evening. It was not a case of Covid-19 but Farid Sabri had a lung infection. Heena Son of Saeed Sabri, the two brothers and their father gave some of Bollywood’s great qawwalis. Heena’s Der Na Ho Jaye (1991), Ek Mulakat Zaruri Hai Sanam from the film, Sirf Tum (1999), countless stage performances in India and internationally. Their works have been recreated by many others. Singer Hans Raj Hans finds it unfortunate to have lost an artist. “Qawwali and classical music are a dying art and besides, losing someone who mastered the art of qawwali is really sad. Nowadays, songs have no content or musical notes; there are so few good artists and they should have a long life. Artists like Farid Sabri bring their surroundings to life with their music. The two brothers have a distinct voice, which is a rare blessing. Qawwali singing is a unique musical experience and has millions of fans. Daler Mehndi says we are living in such a horrible time where every day we wake up to the news of death. “It’s an irreparable loss. A good artist is able to bring happiness into the lives of so many people and Farid Sabri was one of them. I pray for the strength of his family and that he will be at peace. Knowing someone and losing them is quite painful. As singer Kumar Sanu says, “He was indeed a gem in our music industry. We have lost a brilliant and unique voice. I have always loved their kind of interpretation because it had a uniqueness and depth that always touched my heart. I’m sure a lot more people will agree. “ These are unprecedented times but Farid Sabri will live forever through his songs. Art, after all, is eternal. – Gurnaaz Kaur







