Melissa Villasenors’ Indie Spirit Awards Monologue Focuses On Pandemic

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star opened Thursday’s 36th annual show by delivering her distinctive impressions of her fellow ‘SNL’ alums.



Saturday Night LiveMelissa Villaseor made her debut as a host at the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday night.

“As you may have noticed, they weren’t in the big tent on the beach. Instead, they were in a place more familiar to fans of independent films: a completely empty theater,” a- she declared to an audience composed only of a production team.

Villaseor used his monologue to poke fun at the lack of movies amid the pandemic: “It’s been a tough year getting people to watch independent movies. Who spends all day reading COVID statistics and says’ ooh, I could really go there long movie with an ambiguous ending right now. “

While Villaseor didn’t deliver any major hits on the nominated films, that didn’t stop the host from having fun. Of threatsVillaseor joked that the movie starred “the funniest grandmother not played by Tyler Perry.” Of Sound of metal, which focuses on a deaf drummer, she said that “it would sound like all metal bands. “Meanwhile, Villaseor described Regina Kings One night in Miami which is honored with the Robert Altman Award (“which honors movies where people talk to each other,” she joked) as “the best movie that sounds like porn but isn’t”. “Better luck next time Black background My Raineys,“she added.

Then Nomadland, she says, the movie “really changed the way I think about people who drive alone in battered vans.” “I used to think, ‘oh there goes a sex offender.’ But now I think, “There is a nice lady going through grief and economic uncertainty.” “Later she said that instead of pretending to be drunk to catch ‘men being assholes’ like Carey Mulligan does in Promising young woman, the character “could have just made a joke on Twitter” to achieve this.

Before hosting the pre-recorded event, said Villaseor Hollywood journalist that she was aiming to become the butt of jokes instead of nominees who included the top contendersNever Rarely Sometimes Always, Threatening, Ma Rainey’s black background and Nomadland.

“We don’t make fun of any of the movies because they’re all pretty heavy. I’m kind of the butt of the joke. I think with the writers we came up with some pretty funny stuff. know my voice and my style. I’m not a mean comic book. It doesn’t work for me, “she said.

To kick off the festivities, Villaseor performed his comrade signature prints SNL alumni John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon and actress Sarah Silverman, all of whom have previously hosted the Spirit Awards. In the sketch, Villaseor asks for advice on how to perfect his first animator gig in a FaceTime session.

Later in the series, she continued to deliver prints, including Billie Eilish, Kristen Wiig, and a parody of Promising young woman. She also performed a parody song called “One Night With Melissa” dedicated to Threatening star Steven Yuen. While playing, the actor could be shown laughing while watching.

Before the ceremony, Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always won seven premier nominations, including for Best Feature, with Lee Isaac Chung’s Threatening landing six nods and George C. Wolfe Ma Rainey’s black background and Chlo Zhao’s Nomadland earning five nominations each.The four films were nominated for Best Feature alongside Kelly Reichardt First cow, who was also nominated for Best Director and Best Supporting Actor (Orion Lee). Meanwhile, Regina King’s One night in Miami received the Robert Altman Award, awarded to a director, casting director and the entire cast.

Villaseor hosted the 36th annual awards ceremony in the midst of a pandemic awards season, as the show looked for innovative ways to continue. Earlier this month, the Film Independent said the virtual venue would be a fully interactive audio and visual experience, which would act as an online equivalent of the show’s annual beach tent.

The Spirit Awards, hosted by Villaseor, took place on Thursday and were broadcast live on IFC and AMC +.