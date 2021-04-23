Friday, April 23, 2021 horoscope

Lunar alert

There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Close the hatches as your home and family life will be disrupted over the next seven weeks due to increased activity and chaos. This could be due to renovations, residential moves or visits to backcountry reserves.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Youre PowerPoint on steroids in the next seven weeks. Not only are the sun, Mercury, and Venus aligned in your sign, but the fiery Mars has now moved into your house of communications. Attention to the world! You will be vocal and proactive!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be working hard to make money in the next seven weeks because Mars is in your Money House. The last time this happened was in 2017. Not only does it mean you’ll work hard for your money, it also means you’ll spend it!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the first time since 2017, Fiery Mars is in your sign to stay for seven weeks. This signals increased activity! You will work hard and make it clear to others what you want. You will fight for your own rights and be physically strong!

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Life could be a little difficult in the next month or so as you might not get credit for what you do. And if there’s ever been a sign that likes applause, it’s you. It might make you slightly irritable. You could give the wrong impression and weaken yourself. Be careful.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

You will want to set goals and actively pursue them because you have strong ego motivation over the next seven weeks. You will enjoy physical activities with friends, especially competitive activities. You could be bossy with groups. (Focus on cooperation.)

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your ambition will be aroused in the next seven weeks. (The last time this happened was in 2017.) You will identify with whatever you do and work hard to make it successful. Ideally, you should be on your own boss as conflict with coworkers could arise. Oh yeah, you’ll call the shots.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Some of you may have legal difficulties next month. Many of you will want to do more creative mind work. You want to deploy energy to expand your mind and learn new things. Granted, you might get so turned on by something that you end up standing up for your beliefs.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Disputes over shared ownership, estates, taxes, and insurance matters are likely for many of you over the coming weeks. Partners could discuss jointly owned resources. During this time, your libido will be exaggerated!

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Mars will be in front of your sign for the next seven weeks. (The last time this happened was in 2017.) When this happens it is very easy to feel annoyed by those closest to you, dear friends and partners. Your best recourse is to show grace under pressure. Patience.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will accomplish a lot in the next seven weeks. However, the downside is that you might work hard and not get credit for what you do. Argh. You may have to work for someone else’s benefit. (Because you feel independent, now is not the time to be a team player.)

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Expect an interesting and fun month to come, as Mars will encourage you to be yourself and to express yourself honestly to others. You will be more playful and prankster. You will enjoy fun entertainment as well as sports, sports activities and fun time with the children. The romance will be energetic! (Nudge, nudge, wink, wink.)

If your birthday is today

Actor, former White House staff Kal Penn (1977) shares your birthday. You are a constant, reliable and honest optimist. You are insightful and creative. You also have an appreciation for history. You are independent and like to do your own thing; nevertheless, you have strong family values. An interesting year awaits you because it will be a year that brings a major change in your world.