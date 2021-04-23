A list of blockbuster Tamil movies that have been remade in Bollywood





Blockbuster Tamil Movies Remade In Bollywood The directors of Tamil cinema go wild to write the best screenplay that attracts audiences from all centers. Making such a script is a tedious task, but the result will always be something directors could cherish for years to come. Many of these well-scripted films not only attracted Tamil audiences or South Indian audiences, they were later remade in Hindi and even caught North Indian audiences. They performed very well at both counters. Let’s take a look at some of those Tamil movies over the decades that have performed well at the box office in both Kollywood and Bollywood. Thevar Magan (1992) to Virasat (1997) Thevar Magan released in 1992 has become a cult film in Tamil cinema. Its strong script and the message it conveys won over Bollywood stars. In the Hindi version of Thevar Magan, actor Anil Kapoor was roped to play the role played by actor Kamal Haasan. Starring Anil Kapoor, the film also had actors like Ambrish Puri, Tabu, and Pooja Batra in key roles. Suryavamsam (1997) in Sooryavansham (1999) This 1999 Hindi film starring actor Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role is a remake of the hit Tamil super-duper Suryavamsam (1997) directed by Vikraman. In the Tamil version of the film, actor Sarathkumar played a dual role of son and father. The film was a great success in both languages. Mudhalvan (1999) to Nayak (2001)

Mudhalvan is a successful film starring actor Arjun and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. The film, released in 1999, was directed by ace filmmaker Shankar. In Hindi, the film starred actor Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Ambrish Puri in lead roles. Run (2002) to run (2004) This film, released in 2002, gave actor Madhavan the image of a mass hero. The film received positive reviews from critics and was a box office success. The Hindi remake was made in the same title with actor Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles. Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004) to Yuva (2004) This political drama directed by Maniratnam had a unique storyline with three stories unfolding simultaneously. In Tamil, the three main characters were played by Suriya, Madhavan and Sidharth. In Hindi, Ajay Devgn replaced Suriya and the rest of the cast included actors like Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. Ghajini (2005) to Ghajini (2008) This Tamil blockbuster directed by AR Murugadoss played actor Suriya as someone suffering from memory loss. The Hindi version had Aamir Khan playing the lead role alongside actress Asin. This Hindi film became the highest grossing Indian film of 2008 and the first Indian film to cross the 100 crore mark in the country. Kaaka Kaaka (2003) to Force (2011) This action-packed cop story directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon in 2003 had Suriya playing the role of a daring IPS officer. Actor Suriya and Joythika showcased perfect chemistry in this film which was a big factor in the success of the film. Likewise in the Hindi remake, actors John Abraham and Genelia D’Souza did a good job and the film received a positive response. Singam (2010) to Singham (2011) This cop story became a franchise with a series of films Singam, Singam 2 and Singam 3 each releasing with a gap of a few years. The script and the powerful performance of actor Suriya made the film a blockbuster in Tamil. The Hindi remake of this movie starring Ajay Devgan as Bajirao Singham was released in 2011. Thuppakki (2012) in Holiday – A soldier is never on leave (2014) Actor Vijay’s hit film Thuppakki was the second Tamil film to cross 100 crore at the time of its release. The story was so engaging. It’s about how a soldier’s vacation turns into a full-time mission to save the city of Mumbai from a planned sleeper cell terrorist attack. The Hindi version of the film had Akshay Kumar playing the lead role and the film performed well at the box office.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos