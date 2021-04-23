Paul Raci wins Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actor





Raci won a Spirit award, a BAFTA and an Oscar for “Sound of Metal” after being excluded from the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes.

Paul Raci ultimately won a major award with the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actor with his acclaimed performance in "Sound of Metal." While Raci had won several critics' group accolades, the Spirit Award marked his first victory in a major awards ceremony. Raci was left out of the supporting actor category at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards before rebounding into the season with Spirit Awards, BAFTA Film Awards and Oscars nominations. Raci stars opposite Riz Ahmed in "Sound of Metal" as Joe, a deaf and recovering alcoholic who runs a shelter for recovering deaf drug addicts. Joe becomes a mentor for Ahmed's Ruben Stone, a drummer struggling with hearing loss. Raci won the Spirit Award over fellow nominees Colman Domingo ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Orion Lee ("First Cow"), Glynn Turmann ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") and Benedict Wong ("Nine Days"). Later this week, Raci will compete at the Oscars in the Best Supporting Actor race alongside Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah"), Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah"), Leslie Odom Jr. ("A night in Miami ") and Sacha Baron Cohen (" The Chicago Trial 7 "). "Sound of Metal" director Darius Marder previously told IndieWire that it was a top priority to pick someone from the deaf community to play Joe. Marder repeatedly turned down meetings with A-List actors who wanted to audition for the role and ultimately went with Raci, a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA). "Sound of Metal" marked the most important role in Raci's career to date after appearing in small pieces on television series such as "Parks and Recreation" by NBC and "Baskets" by FX. "I see the script and, on paper, that thing was so beautiful and touching. I knew this character, this Joe guy, "Raci told IndieWire of accepting the role. "I have so much experience doing exactly what he did." Raci continued, "I like the way ["Sound of Metal"] used the deaf world, how he talked about addiction. So it was a perfect project for me, [but] it was really hard trying to get them to watch my tape. We prepared the audition, sent it in, and when my agent checked it out about a week later, they said they hadn't seen it yet. In fact, they have such a hard time because they have seen so many people, they [were] will give up and go to a name [actor]. So she begged them to look at him and find him. They found him and five minutes later they called and said they showed it to the director, Darius Marder, and he wanted to talk to me. "Sound of Metal" is now streaming on Amazon.

