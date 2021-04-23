North Hollywood’s cottage community is about to open; activists protest at ceremony – Daily News

A new community of tiny homes in North Hollywoods Alexandria Park, much like the one that opened nearby two months earlier, only the largest is gearing up to open its doors to people experiencing homelessness next week.

The site, which costs $ 44,000 per bed or $ 8.6 million in total, sits on the city’s parks property along the Hollywood Freeway and is the largest such development to date. in Los Angeles. It will include more than 103 hangars provided by Pallet Shelters, and a total of 200 beds.

Ken Craft, the president of the non-profit organization operating the site, Hope of the Valley, said they would start moving people from Monday. The Tiny Houses Community is the second to open in the city, providing residents with three meals a day as well as air conditioning / heating and power in every facility in both Councilor Paul Krekorians’ district.

The first, in Chandler Park, has 39 units and cost $ 5.4 million, which was spent mostly on electrical and sewer work, according to the Krekorians office. It has filled its capacity and now has a waiting list, according to the operator. Street vendors on the site are available. People can sign up for https://bit.ly/32GFNWE.

On Thursday, dignitaries including Krekorian and Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Homeless Services Commissioner Wendy Greuel and actor Tim Allen hosted what would usually have been a quiet ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening. But the event took a turn when activists arrived to protest the crackdown on people living in settlements around the future North Hollywood site. Activists stood amid officials as they gathered in front of a flock of reporters carrying notebooks and cameras.

A man, Eugene Pesikov of Valley Village, stood in front of a pair of large scissors held by Krekorian. You shouldn’t be proud of that, Pesikov told the city councilor, who replied: Well, I am.

Another activist, Carla Orendorff, knelt in line of photographers, holding up a sign saying that being homeless is not a crime. Stop sweeps and house keys, not handcuffs.

Activists also demonstrated outside The Willows, a collective shelter, on the day it opened in Canoga Park. A special control zone has been set up around this shelter which would allow rules limiting the presence of camps in the zone.

Activists on Thursday argued that a law enforcement measure, or sweep, which was taking place on Tuesday in the city’s park, freeway banks and parking lots near the Valley 6 theater, had moved of the people on the list to enter the tiny houses of Alexandria Park. site right next to them.

Over the past week, many of the RVs, vehicles and tents that were in this area have left, and only a line of makeshift sheds remained on Caltrans property, where the state agency was located. refrained from moving and moving people.

City leaders say their operations in the encampments are not sweeps, but rather efforts to provide services such as garbage collection and cleanup. During the press conference, Krekorian said that during the coordinated operation, people from the encampment were allowed to return after the cleanup.

Campaigners have argued with city officials over what role operations led by the sanitation department actually play, arguing that if they were meant to provide only the services that unhoused residents want, it would not be necessary to involve the police. Activists called on the city to provide more comprehensive and consistent services to cities without housing, similar to what is provided to people who are housed.

City officials have said in recent weeks they still have a ways to go to provide more consistent sanitation services, but insist the cleanup must provide garbage collection, mopping and cleaning services. shower and not move people.

Meanwhile, the new cottage site is part of a wave of shelter construction unfolding amid litigation from a group alleging officials haven’t done enough to tackle the sans -abrism.

During construction, the Alexandria Park Cottage Community was visited by David O. Carter, the federal judge presiding over the case.

This week, Carter made waves by issuing a 110-page order requiring the city and county to house homeless people in Skid Row by October. This order is now under appeal by the county, which is also asking for a stay.

City and county officials say the judge is overstepping his bounds and trying to override decisions that belong to the legislative arm of government, not the courts.

While some applauded the sense of urgency, others questioned whether the Carters’ order would have unintended consequences if carried out.

Some activists have criticized the move, saying that realistically it would lead to shelter, but not necessarily permanent housing, which is much shorter or quite unaffordable for people on low incomes.

Meanwhile, they argued, the offer of shelter could be used as an excuse to justify enforcement action against those who refuse the shelters offered, however inadequate.

Elected officials said the schedule was unreasonable. It would be an unprecedented rate, not just for Los Angeles, but for all the places we might see homeless people in America, Garcetti told reporters Tuesday afternoon.