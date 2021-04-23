Shock G of Digital Underground aka Humpty Hump dies at 57

Shock G, the rapper, songwriter and producer who helped bring hip-hop into mainstream pop in the early 1990s with The Humpty Dance from his Oakland-based group Digital Underground, has died, according to an Instagram post from his former band Chopmaster J.

The rapper, born Gregory Jacobs, was found dead Thursday in a hotel room in Tampa, Fla. TMZ reported, attributing the news to Jacobs’ father, who did not indicate a cause. He was 57 years old.

Playing like his alter ego Humpty Hump pronounced with an umpty, as he advised in the song Shock G took a proudly comedic pose in The Humpty Dance, boasting in exaggerated style of his skinny figure and sexual prowess (once I got busy in a Burger King bathroom) as he encouraged listeners to follow his lead in the titular dance, which he called your chance to make the bump.

Built from prominent samples of tracks from Parliament and Sly & the Family Stone, The Humpty Dance topped the Billboards rap singles charts for five weeks in 1990 and rose to No.11 in the all-genre Hot 100, where it was surrounded by hits such as Madonnas Vogue, MC Hammers U Cant Touch This and This Old Heart of Mine by Rod Stewart and Ronald Isley. The song was also nominated for a Grammy Award for a rap performance by a duo or group.

The success of Humpty Dances is in part due to its music video, an early ’90s MTV staple in which Shock G wore his prosthetic nose and in which a young Tupac Shakur can be seen as one of Digital’s backup dancers. Undergrounds. Shakur then made his MC debut in the band’s 1991 track Same Song.

Shock G worried later in life that his exaggerated image of the Humpty Dance video distracted viewers from his musical talent. My nightmare was that I was going to the OD on stage as Humpty, and they were going to leave me in the coffin with my nose down and put the Humpty Hump gravestone, he told Vibe magazine in 2005.

Yet their light-hearted approach as captured on Digital Undergrounds’ 1990 debut album Sex Packets, which featured another era classic in the bubbling Doowutchyalike, endowed fans of equally eccentric hip-hop outfits with the band. such as De La Soul and A Tribe Called. Quest.

In a tweet Thursday, Ice Cube called Shock G whose death follows closely on the heels of fellow hip-hop veterans DMX and Black Rob a true Bay Area original, while MC Hammer praised his incredible vision. El-P of Run the Jewels called him a pure and kind musical genius and said he was the coolest and most down to earth icon / hero I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. .

Jacobs was born on August 25, 1963 in Brooklyn, New York, and spent time as a keyboardist and DJ before landing in Oakland and forming Digital Underground with Chopmaster J and Kenny K. The band decided to make hip. -hop maverick, as Shock G told Spin magazine at the time. We just try to listen to all forms of music. R&B, jazz, rock n roll, hip-hop. Like Funkadelic, we wanted to use all of our influences on one record.

For Sex Packets, which Digital Underground produced himself and which Vibe put on a list of 51 game-changing albums in 2008, the group sampled Parliament and Funkadelic on several occasions, which flamboyant bassist Bootsy Collins has said. Thursday on Twitter that Shock G had helped keep P Funk alive! The Humpty Dance has in turn been sampled by dozens of hip-hop actors, including LL Cool J, Kriss Kross, Gang Starr, and Das EFX.

Shock G at Krush Groove 2011 in Los Angeles. (Earl Gibson III / Getty Images)

Digital Underground continued to release albums throughout the ’90s, while Shock G cultivated a career as a producer outside of the group. He co-produced Shakurs’ 1991 debut album, 2Pacalypse Now, and co-wrote and co-produced the single Shakurs I Get Around, which was ranked # 11 on the Hot 100 in 1993. He also worked with Prince on the box. Princes 2008 Crystal Ball together and with rappers Murs and Yukmouth.

In 2004, he released a solo album called Fear of a Mixed Planet.

Information on survivors beyond his father was not immediately available.