Entertainment
Northam loosens restrictions on gatherings, entertainment and dining as vaccinations increase
Starting May 15, Virginia will significantly ease capacity restrictions on social gatherings and entertainment venues as COVID-19 numbers level off in much of the state.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the latest flashback in a video message Thursday, citing states’ continued progress in vaccinations. Virginia Department of Health data indicates that more than 40 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine and more than 26 percent are fully immunized. Every Virginian aged 16 and over became eligible for the vaccine on Sunday.
The number of vaccinations is on the rise and the number of COVID cases is significantly lower than they were earlier this year, Northam said in a statement. So we were able to start relaxing some of the mitigation measures.
These include current state limits on indoor and outdoor social gatherings. Next month, the participation cap for indoor groups will drop from 50 to 100 people. The limits for outdoor gatherings will be increased from 100 to 250.
Capacity restrictions on entertainment venues, including theaters, concert halls and convention centers, will also grow. Indoor venues currently capped at 30% capacity or 500 people, whichever is less, will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity or 1,000 attendees. Outdoor venues will also be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity with no specific limit on crowd size.
Indoor sporting events will be allowed to seat 250 spectators or 50% of their total capacity, whichever is less. The limits for participation in outdoor events will be reduced from 500 to 1,000 spectators, or 50% of the capacity.
The current rules governing restaurants will also be significantly relaxed. Northams spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the governor will remove the current states curfew from midnight to 5 p.m. in bars and restaurants. They will also be allowed to sell alcohol after midnight. The announcement comes a day after Northam quietly changed its current executive decree to allow bar seats with six feet of social distancing between patrons for the first time in over a year.
Under the relaxed restrictions, restaurants will be allowed to book private parties indoors for up to 100 people, but the Governor’s Order in Council still requires six feet of distance between tables and bar seats.
We estimated that given the fact that we had over 40% Virginians with at least one dose and with over 76,000 shots in the arms each day, we were at the point where we didn’t have to wait for change the bar seats, Yarmosky said. Again, these are socially distanced head offices. Did not allow people to party in bars.
While the state still averages between 1,300 and 1,500 new cases of coronavirus per day over the past week, those numbers have largely stabilized since a record rise in December and January. Less than 6% of COVID-19 tests return positive statewide, although the number of tests has also declined in recent weeks. But health experts say a falling positivity rate combined with fewer tests performed represents a real reduction in infections rather than insufficient testing.
In Virginia, as in the rest of the country, progress has also been tempered by a Variants of COVID-19. The state has recorded cases of all five strains circulating throughout the United States, including the Variant P.1 first identified in Brazil. VDH has detected the first cases of P.1 last week, including a case identified in an East Virginia resident with no travel history suggesting the variant is circulating more widely than data currently suggests.
There is no evidence that a variant can cause more serious illness. But they are thought to be more infectious, and there is a risk that the virus will continue to mutate and evolve among unvaccinated residents. Ballad Health, the largest hospital system in Southwest Virginia, recently warned that the UK variant appears to be lead to new infections In the region.
The workload in the zones has increased by 7-8% in recent weeks, Ballad reported, raising concerns in a region which has seen a biggest holiday wave than any other part of Virginia.
But as cases in most states continue to gradually decline, Northam said he hoped restrictions could be lowered further in June. Yarmosky said it could mean ending all corporate capacity restrictions within the next two months if vaccinations continue to rise as cases, deaths and hospitalizations decline.
Given those parameters, Northam said he hoped the restrictions could be lowered further in June. There is currently no formal framework for reopening the state, but the governor has been gradually relaxing the COVID-19 emergency warrants each month since the end of February.
Yarmosky said it could mean ending all corporate capacity restrictions within the next two months if vaccinations continue to rise as cases, deaths and hospitalizations decline.
But masking and social distancing are on a different path, she said. There are currently no plans to lift the mask of states mandate, which has been in place since late May 2020. Distance restrictions for businesses are unlikely to change without dramatic progress in vaccination numbers.
We don’t think we have enough information to say anything about the masking, Yarmosky said. And we think it’s incredibly important. After May 15, we probably had seven to eight weeks left before making any further changes. But what these exact changes will be has not yet been determined.
picture credit
