Actor Amit Mistry, who was popularly known for his work in films like Kya Kehna, Shor in the city, Ek Chalis Ki Last local, has left us. The actor is said to have suffered cardiac arrest.

Actress Kubbra Sait took to Twitter to express her grief. She wrote: “We will miss you on earth
@Actoramitmistry. Condolences to the family. “

Amit Mistry has worked in numerous TV shows and movies throughout his career. He played Preity Zinta’s brother in Kya kehna. He was an actor, dialogue writer and director who worked in television, Bollywood and Gujarati cinema. He has acted in films including Yamla Pagla Deewana, Singh Saab the Great, and Chor Bani Thangaat Kare, a Gujarati comedy family drama directed by Rahul Bhole. He was last seen Bandits Bandits, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

