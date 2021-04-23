Aaron Sorkin’s Lucy-Desi movie shoots Chateau Marmont amid boycott (exclusive)

“ Being the Ricardos, ” which stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, was scheduled to film at the Los Angeles hotel, which faces numerous allegations from former employees of racial discrimination and sexual misconduct.



A night shoot at Château Marmont for Aaron Sorkins Being the Ricardos was canceled just hours before production began on Thursday, April 22, as it went against a union picket line and celebrity-fueled boycott movement.

Over the past year, the legendary hotel has faced allegations that it unfairly left its workers without affordable health care during the pandemic and allowed a climate of racial discrimination and sexual harassment before COVID -19 does not hit.

Writer / Director Aaron Sorkin, cast and crewBeing the Ricardosbe in solidarity with the workforce of Château Marmonts, said producer Todd Black in a statement to Hollywood journalist Thursday, after the post reached out to film attendees, including key talent, earlier today to comment on scheduled shooting.

Black added: We are committed to supporting and creating a safe and fair environment where everyone has the right to work with dignity and without fear. We thank the organizers of the Hotel Workers Union of Local 11 UNITE HERE for sharing this information about worker abuse. The production took immediate action to stop one day’s shooting as soon as it was brought to our attention.

It went unanswered that the production had no apparent prior knowledge of the claims against the castle, which have received substantial media coverage over the past year.

We commend Aaron Sorkin for putting into practice the ideals of free speech and social justice that he so brilliantly described in his Oscar nominated film. The Chicago 7 trial, said Kurt Petersen, Co-President of Unite Here Local 11. This is the kind of leadership we need in Hollywood, and we urge all other players in the industry to follow his lead and honor the Chateau Marmont boycott. We also thank the members of SAG-AFTRA, the Teamsters, Directors Guild and IATSE for their solidarity. .

Asked about his comments, a spokesperson for Château Marmont said, in part: “Throughout its history, Château Marmont has always been a haven for creative people to express themselves in accordance with the first amendment. Today, Local 11 Unite Here broke this century. -long compact by disrupting a union production which had the legal right to film on hotel property. “

Ricardos, announced in January, stars Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnez, depicting the lives of iconic couples during a week of production on I love lucy.

Amazon Studios is behind the feature. The trillion-dollar company has been at the center of the national union conversation, especially after it managed to fight efforts in early April to organize its workers at a large Alabama warehouse. In September 2020, dozens of Château employees said for the first time THR about a toxic workplace where they claim staff were not protected from VIP guests and owner André Balazs himself, who is accused of a pattern of racist preferences in hiring and trial and error. He and the Chateau have denied all claims.

Multiple employment discrimination lawsuits have since been filed against the Chateau, and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who took office in December, has since said he is keeping an eye on the situation. Workers can often feel powerless in the face of hostile workplaces, unsafe working conditions and wage theft, he said.

If the Ricardos the shoot had not been canceled, the unionized cast and crew should have decided for themselves to cross the picket line of Unite Here 11s. In January, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris spoke about the castle, urging solidarity with hospitality workers while observing that its grassroots members, who themselves are often employed in the field of the catering and hospitality industry while pursuing an acting career, struggle with the same burdens. (SAG-AFTRA did not return a request for comment for this story.)

Jane Fonda, who played Leona Lansing, owner of Cable News at Sorkins The press room, was the first big name in the industry to sign a boycott organized by the castle unions, which now includes Alfonso Cuaron, Lena Headey, Edie Falco, Constance Zimmer, Eliza Dushku and Alison Pill. The most recent is Fondas co-star on Grace and Frankie, Martin Sheen, who portrayed Democratic President Jed Bartlet on Sorkins West wing.

Sorkin, long a darling of the liberal Hollywood establishment for his works of social conscience, is the writer and director of the Vietnam War protest drama of recent years. The Chicago 7 trial, which is up for six Oscars at this Oscars on Sunday.

In 2018, John Krasinski Told Deadline who spent years working with Sorkin on a planned limited series on the castle. Aaron Sorkin and I were going to do it on HBO, he explained. We were taking our time with that, and then Aaron took care of whatever Aarons was busy with, and it just slowly moved away. Krasinski has since opted for the hotel’s Shawn Levys biography, The castle at sunset. I was going to give it another chance.

The complete answer to THR du Château Marmont on the filming cancellation is below:

While we respect the right of union leaders to defend their members, we believe it is important to stress that our staff receive salaries that far exceed those offered at other hotels – unionized or not – in our region.

Unite Here Local 11’s exorbitant and free disinformation campaign is nothing more than an attempt to intimidate and harass our current employees, who have dared to choose lucrative positions with excellent advantages over jobs. union members, where a significant portion of their dues would be spent. harass non-union workers.

Throughout its history, Château Marmont has always been a haven for creative people to express themselves in accordance with the First Amendment. Today, Unite Here Local 11 broke this century-old pact by disrupting a union production that had the legal right to film on hotel property.

Instead of questioning Chateau Marmont’s business decisions that keep the hotel open during a pandemic, members of Unite Here Local 11 should perhaps demand proper accounting of how their dues are spent and why.