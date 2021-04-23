Mahomet-Seymour’s “Little Shop of Horrors” Offers More Than Entertainment

It is not always easy to identify a dramatic child.

For example, there is Mahomet-Seymours Cade Kinnamon, who grew up in a theater family. Then there’s Emma Beddow, who came to the theater late in the game, first taking the stage at Mahomet-Seymour High School, and was not chosen for her freshman year of high school. Then there’s Kylie Fuoss, who is stepping out of her comfort zone to perform in the Muhammad-Seymour high school spring musical, Little Shop of Horrors. Or there’s 2016 MS graduate Laura Ledin who is once again the right-wing daughter of director Chris Taber.

Each year, each member of the cast has a different story, a different journey to the stage. And yet, each year, the desire to do something spectacular for the Mahomet-Seymour community draws the individual into the collective.

Like everything, however, the spring 2021 musical, which typically draws hundreds of guests to the auditorium, is different.

For the five interim seniors, this difference is notable and welcome.

I just think Little Shop of Horrors this year is a lot different from the other shows we’ve done just because it’s smaller and it’s really very dance-oriented. It’s just a lively spectacle, said Fuoss.

Many of Muhammad-Seymour’s spring musicals featured dances, but due to the nature of this year’s show, the actors, who normally wouldn’t have danced, stepped up. Emma Schwigart said it was just a different way of telling a story.

We have a few lines, but our main thing is to be like in the story and just tell it with our dances, she said. It’s fun because it’s more movement with our bodies.

We’re all such a great, tight-knit group of friends it’s fun to make mistakes together, ”Beddow added. We won’t be the most together band ever, but I love it. We are so good together and we all vibrate.

Fuoss has joined Beddow and Schwigart in the dance and vocals ensemble while Kyle Widener takes the helm of Seymour and Kinnamon plays the evil Orin Scrivello, DDS.

The abusive and condescending dentist is a far cry from the natural polite and often awkward behavior of Kinnamons.

He said being with a troop of around 20 students, most of whom grew up forming friendships, helps alleviate some of his guilt over playing the brutal, macho man.

I just based it on the things I see in the movies, because it’s not like someone I know. Sure, Kinnamon says. You know, it’s uncomfortable, to say the least, during some scenes, but I mean, it helps like I’m really good friends with Kyle and Miranda (Audrey), the two of whom I have to intimidate the most. We just laugh about it.

Besides the bond that the actors share, the seniors hope to pass on their experiences to the subclasses.

A prominent figure in the Muhammad-Seymour drama and choir, Kyle Widener said getting involved behind the scenes was also important.

Being on stage is one thing, but being backstage and being in the pit and being a part of the lighting crew and all of those other things are such a rewarding experiences, he said. Even if you don’t sing on stage, you can reap so much benefit from just being involved in the musical in any way. I think my best memories come from being on our team and all that stuff.

Being a part of the Drama program, even though she wasn’t a part of her freshman cast, is one of the best high school experiences for Beddow.

I made the best friends I’ve spoken to since my freshman year who graduated and moved on, she says.

The advantages are twofold, however.

I have become more confident even in myself in my daily life. It’s something that makes you grow as a person, not even just in my similar skills, it’s something that makes you grow, Beddow said.

Fuoss echoed his sentiment.

The drama isn’t Kylie’s business at all. It’s totally out of my comfort zone. Little seventh year Kylie starting out in theater would have been very scared, and still scared, to go on stage but I’m really glad I got to do it and I think it developed me as a person. and really pushed me there. .

These experiences are what brought Ledin back on stage after graduating from ISU with a degree in history and planning to go to law school. After examining his passions and his future when COVID-19 interrupted everyone’s plans, Ledin decided to go back to school to focus on acting.

When Muhammad-Seymour confirmed they would be doing a spring production, Ledin reached out to Taber to see if she could lend a hand.

I have gained so much hands-on experience and learned so much, she says.

Ledin is responsible for the first Audrey pod puppet used by the cast.

It’s so cute and I’m very proud of it, she said.

Taber said Ledin really created the set, which includes the Mushnik flower shop, a town backdrop, and Audrey plants large enough to eat a human.

She also has a lot of background costumes, which was very helpful, Taber said.

This does not mean that Mahomet-Seymour was without difficulty finding ways to make the set. With a smaller cast, typically 80-100 students, and a tight budget, the directors had to get creative.

Taber hopes the community will come together to fund Mahomet-Seymour Drama through this Sunday Audreys Amazing Race fundraiser or through donations. By 2020, the program had put all the money it needed for the spring musical forward, but lost that investment when the going came to a halt. Other silver producers, such as the Fall Play and Variety Show, haven’t brought what they normally do on a virtual platform.

The need for creative solutions led students to create.

When I was a student, it was more true, that’s what the costumes are going to be, that with the sets, you’re going to do it, said Ledin. Wasn’t that much of your opinion on that? I think it was super wonderful to have some creative control because when I was in high school there wasn’t that much. And so it’s been cool to watch them grow up and learn things too. I’ve heard a lot of them say that they’ve never gotten to know so many people in production before, so I think overall it’s been a very heartwarming experience for everyone.

Ms Taber said allowing students to explore creatively is something she encourages in her own class as a drama instructor at Franklin Middle School. It always leads to something more.

We really had to work together, not just her and I, but everyone behind the scenes and even the kids there, have been, Taber said. They might feel more free to add their two cents and give suggestions and really explore character work while playing. They got more hands-on attention with the vocals of course and the choreography, so I think they really enjoy it.

Each of these kids knows what it feels like to be in a show and to contribute and the excitement that you feel in creating something; starting from nothing and ending with that, Ledin added. The magic on stage, the magic you create with other people you play with and work with behind the scenes and family that happens in a smaller production, especially around this time, is amazing.

Taber and Ledin both hope that the Muhammad-Seymour community will experience this magic, even though the performance will be broadcast virtually. Tickets for the virtual screening are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/mahometseymourdrama. The event will air from May 6 to 9 at 7 p.m.

It’s tough in a virtual world, because live theater is what’s so beautiful about it, Taber said. It’s extremely different than going to a movie because there are living human beings in front of you and they know that you, the audience are living human beings, you watch them and you put down roots in each other. others and there is literally a synergy that occurs, breathing like a machine, between the audience and the actors that you could only get in live theater.

I hope people watching will feel fuzzy because these kids are doing what they love. You know, you play sports and they are excited to do what they love. So that’s what these kids are looking forward to. Just make them experience something they love is priceless.